Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires THB Chile

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Santiago, Chile-based THB Chile. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

THB Chile is a retail insurance broker providing property/casualty, life and health benefits, and reinsurance services to clients throughout Chile. The THB Chile team will operate under the direction of Lionel Soffia, head of Gallagher's retail insurance and reinsurance brokerage operations in Chile and Latin America.

"THB Chile brings deep market expertise and a complementary book of business, representing a significant expansion of our retail and reinsurance brokerage operations in Chile," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the THB Chile team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.