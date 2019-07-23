Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Novick Group, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Rockville, Maryland-based The Novick Group, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987, The Novick Group is a retail property/casualty broker focused on providing insurance products and services to nonprofits and association clients throughout the United States. Areas of specialization include complex liability and event cancellation coverages. Lou Novick, Julia Van De Wille and their associates will continue to operate from their current location, under the direction of Dan Tropp, head of Gallagher's Mid-Atlantic retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Novick Group, Inc. expands Gallagher's footprint in the Washington, D.C. metro area and further enhances our expertise in serving nonprofit and association clients," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I would like to extend a warm Gallagher welcome to Lou, Julia and their associates."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

