Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The VanDyke Group, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Homer Glen, IL-based The VanDyke Group, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, The VanDyke Group offers employee benefits consulting and HR solutions, as well as commercial and personal property/casualty coverages, to clients across Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southern Wisconsin. Matthew VanDyke and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations, and Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The VanDyke Group is a well-run, client-focused and growing benefit consultant and broker with a culture like ours," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are pleased to welcome Matt and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP - Investor Relations VP- Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

