Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Via Financial Group Pty Ltd

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 25, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Sydney, New South Wales-based Via Financial Group Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Via Financial Group provides financial planning, wealth management and life risk advisory services to clients from multiple offices in Australia. Matthew Read, Daniel Burden, Peter Kirby, Ben Davis, Robert Wilson, Sam Haydon and their team will join Gallagher under Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.

"Via Financial Group is a highly regarded firm whose financial advisory services complement our existing benefits consulting operations in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome the Via Financial Group team to our growing, global Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Redington Ltd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Redington Ltd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of London-based Redington Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Redington is an ...

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Management will host a webcast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Insurance

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics