Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Burnaby, British Columbia-based Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc. ("WMB"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WMB provides retail insurance brokerage services to commercial clients primarily in Western Canada, with industry focuses of construction, commercial real estate, surety bonding, hospitality and mining. The WMB team, led by David Beck, will remain in their current locations under the direction of Dave Partington, head of Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"WMB's excellent reputation for niche industry expertise will enhance our retail brokerage capabilities in Canada," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome David, his partners and associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.