Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Zayla Partners, LLC

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Jul 01, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Katy, Texas-based Zayla Partners, LLC (Zayla). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zayla is an executive compensation strategy firm that serves clients across a variety of sizes and industries. Chris Crawford, Ian Keas and their team will remain in their current locations in Texas and Colorado under the direction of Steve Coco, Global Human Resources & Compensation Consulting Managing Director for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Zayla is a well-regarded firm that represents an excellent cultural fit and enhances our HR and compensation consulting capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Chris, Ian and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

