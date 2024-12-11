Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) ("Gallagher") today announced the closing of its public offering of 30,357,143 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $280.00 per share. In connection with the public offering, Gallagher granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,553,571 shares of its common stock at the same public offering price. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as lead active book-running manager and BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as active book-running manager for the offering. Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC, Jefferies LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Nomura Securities International, Inc., and WR Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 9, 2024. A final prospectus relating to the offering dated December 9, 2024 has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from (i) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, by mail at 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or (ii) BofA Securities, Inc., by mail at NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at [email protected].

In addition, Gallagher announced that the investor meeting with management, which was previously scheduled on Tuesday, December 17th from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm, was canceled.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the common stock or any other security of Gallagher, nor shall there be any sale of the common stock in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

