Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

16:36 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty one cents ($0.41) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 21, 2018 to Stockholders of Record as of December 7, 2018.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 
Ray Iardella              
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

Also from this source

22 Oct, 2018, 15:09 ET Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Richter International...

16 Oct, 2018, 09:00 ET Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Tyler Insurance Agency...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

16:36 ET