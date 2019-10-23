Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 23, 2019, 16:36 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty three cents ($0.43) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 20, 2019 to Stockholders of Record as of December 6, 2019.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 
Ray Iardella              
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

