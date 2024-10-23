Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Oct 23, 2024, 16:15 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 20, 2024 to Stockholders of Record as of December 6, 2024.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

