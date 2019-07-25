Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Management will host a webcast conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT. To listen to the call, and for printer-friendly formats of this release and the "Supplemental Quarterly Data" and "CFO Commentary," which may also be referenced during the call, please visit ajg.com/IR. These documents contain both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Investors and other users of this information should read carefully the section entitled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" beginning on page 8.

"We delivered another outstanding quarter of operating performance and are excited about the remainder of 2019. During the second quarter, we posted excellent total revenue growth, terrific organic revenue growth, strong margins and we completed 13 brokerage mergers with $195 million of annualized revenue," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. Our mid-year internal insurance rate survey suggests global P&C price increases are approaching 5%. Further, around half of our surveyed producers see rates moving higher in the second half of 2019. This is when we excel; our talented production staff is fully engaged helping clients and prospects navigate the challenges of an increasing rate environment."

Summary of Financial Results – Second Quarter Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures begin on page 2

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2nd Q 2019

2nd Q 2018

Change









Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Brokerage Segment

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP





























Revenues

$ 1,131.2 $ 1,129.3

$ 1,000.1 $ 978.0

13% 15%



Organic revenues



$ 1,013.2



$ 957.5



5.8%



Net earnings

$ 138.0



$ 127.5



8%





Net earnings margin

12.2%



12.8%



-55 bpts





Adjusted EBITDAC



$ 298.0



$ 253.4



18%



Adjusted EBITDAC margin



26.4%



25.9%



+48 bpts



Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.76

$ 0.68 $ 0.67

3% 13%



























Risk Management Segment





















Revenues before reimbursements

$ 209.1 $ 209.1

$ 201.9 $ 199.2

4% 5%



Organic revenues



$ 205.1



$ 199.1



3.0%



Net earnings

$ 15.5



$ 17.6



-12%





Net earnings margin (before reimbursements)

7.4%



8.7%



-131 bpts





Adjusted EBITDAC



$ 36.6



$ 35.1



4%



Adjusted EBITDAC margin (before reimbursements)



17.5%



17.6%



-12 bpts



Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.08 $ 0.09

$ 0.09 $ 0.10

-11% -10%



























Corporate Segment





















Diluted net earnings per share

$ (0.20) $ (0.20)

$ (0.15) $ (0.15)

































Total Company





















Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.58 $ 0.65

$ 0.62 $ 0.62

-6% 5%



























Total Brokerage and Risk Management Segment





















Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.78 $ 0.85

$ 0.77 $ 0.77

1% 10%



(1 of 14)

Summary of Financial Results – Six-Months Ended June 30, Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures begin on page 3

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

6 Mths 2019

6 Mths 2018

Change









Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Brokerage Segment

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP





























Revenues

$ 2,513.1 $ 2,454.1

$ 2,195.7 $ 2,149.7

14% 14%



Organic revenues



$ 2,230.5



$ 2,109.3



5.8%



Net earnings

$ 447.5



$ 366.7



22%





Net earnings margin

17.8%



16.7%



+111 bpts





Adjusted EBITDAC



$ 769.9



$ 663.6



16%



Adjusted EBITDAC margin



31.4%



30.9%



+50 bpts



Diluted net earnings per share

$ 2.29 $ 2.20

$ 1.94 $ 1.96

18% 12%



























Risk Management Segment





















Revenues before reimbursements

$ 412.4 $ 412.4

$ 397.0 $ 391.1

4% 5%



Organic revenues



$ 404.6



$ 390.8



3.5%



Net earnings

$ 31.7



$ 33.5



-5%





Net earnings margin (before reimbursements)

7.7%



8.4%



-75 bpts





Adjusted EBITDAC



$ 71.1



$ 66.5



7%



Adjusted EBITDAC margin (before reimbursements)



17.2%



17.0%



+24 bpts



Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.17 $ 0.18

$ 0.18 $ 0.18

-6% -%



























Corporate Segment





















Diluted net earnings per share

$ (0.11) $ (0.11)

$ (0.02) $ (0.02)

































Total Company





















Diluted net earnings per share

$ 2.35 $ 2.27

$ 2.10 $ 2.12

12% 7%



























Total Brokerage and Risk Management Segment





















Diluted net earnings per share

$ 2.46 $ 2.38

$ 2.12 $ 2.14

16% 11%





























Quarter Ended June 30 Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliation:



















































Revenues Before













Diluted Net







Reimbursements

Net Earnings

EBITDAC

Earnings Per Share Segment

2nd Q 19 2nd Q 18

2nd Q 19 2nd Q 18

2nd Q 19 2nd Q 18

2nd Q 19 2nd Q 18 Chg







































(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)







































Brokerage, as reported

$ 1,131.2 $ 1,000.1

$ 138.0 $ 127.5

$ 280.9 $ 251.1

$ 0.70 $ 0.68 3%

Net gains on divestitures

(1.9) (6.1)

(1.4) (4.7)

(1.9) (6.1)

(0.01) (0.02)



Acquisition integration

- -

2.5 -

3.4 -

0.01 -



Workforce & lease termination

- -

7.2 2.7

9.5 3.5

0.04 0.01



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

3.0 0.4

6.1 5.8

0.02 -



Levelized foreign currency translation - (16.0)

- 0.6

- (0.9)

- -

































Brokerage, as adjusted *

1,129.3 978.0

149.3 126.5

298.0 253.4

0.76 0.67 13%































Risk Management, as reported

209.1 201.9

15.5 17.6

33.8 34.7

0.08 0.09 -11%

Workforce & lease termination

- -

2.1 0.8

2.8 1.1

0.01 0.01



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

(0.2) -

- -

- -



Levelized foreign currency translation - (2.7)

- (0.4)

- (0.7)

- -

































Risk Management, as adjusted *

209.1 199.2

17.4 18.0

36.6 35.1

0.09 0.10 -10%































Corporate, as reported

284.5 423.0

(32.1) (21.4)

(45.9) (50.1)

(0.20) (0.15)

































Total Company, as reported

$ 1,624.8 $ 1,625.0

$ 121.4 $ 123.7

$ 268.8 $ 235.7

$ 0.58 $ 0.62 -6%































Total Company, as adjusted *

$ 1,622.9 $ 1,600.2

$ 134.6 $ 123.1

$ 288.7 $ 238.4

$ 0.65 $ 0.62 5%































Total Brokerage & Risk Management, as reported

$ 1,340.3 $ 1,202.0

$ 153.5 $ 145.1

$ 314.7 $ 285.8

$ 0.78 $ 0.77 1%



























Total Brokerage & Risk Management, as adjusted *

$ 1,338.4 $ 1,177.2

$ 166.7 $ 144.5

$ 334.6 $ 288.5

$ 0.85 $ 0.77 10%

































* For second quarter 2019, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $15.0 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $3.7 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $2.5 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $0.6 million relating to these items. A detailed reconciliation of the 2019 and 2018 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 13 and 14.

(2 of 14)

Six Months Ended June 30 Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

















































Revenues Before













Diluted Net





Reimbursements

Net Earnings

EBITDAC

Earnings Per Share Segment

6 Mths 19 6 Mths 18

6 Mths 19 6 Mths 18

6 Mths 19 6 Mths 18

6 Mths 19 6 Mths 18 Chg



































(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)





































Brokerage, as reported

$ 2,513.1 $ 2,195.7

$ 447.5 $ 366.7

$ 787.6 $ 658.9

$ 2.29 $ 1.94 18%

Net gains on divestitures

(59.0) (9.0)

(34.5) (6.9)

(46.0) (9.0)

(0.18) (0.04)



Acquisition integration

- -

2.8 -

3.8 -

0.01 -



Workforce & lease termination

- -

11.9 8.4

15.8 11.1

0.06 0.05



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

2.9 4.3

8.7 8.5

0.02 0.02



Levelized foreign currency translation - (37.0)

- (1.6)

- (5.9)

- (0.01)

































Brokerage, as adjusted *

2,454.1 2,149.7

430.6 370.9

769.9 663.6

2.20 1.96 12%





























Risk Management, as reported

412.4 397.0

31.7 33.5

67.9 66.6

0.17 0.18 -6%

Workforce & lease termination

- -

2.4 1.0

3.2 1.3

0.01 0.01



Acquisition related adjustments

- -

(0.2) (0.1)

- -

- -



Levelized foreign currency translation - (5.9)

- (0.9)

- (1.4)

- (0.01)

































Risk Management, as adjusted *

412.4 391.1

33.9 33.5

71.1 66.5

0.18 0.18 -%





























Corporate, as reported

656.8 835.2

(6.1) 9.5

(111.3) (110.0)

(0.11) (0.02)































Total Company, as reported

$ 3,582.3 $ 3,427.9

$ 473.1 $ 409.7

$ 744.2 $ 615.5

$ 2.35 $ 2.10 12%





























Total Company, as adjusted *

$ 3,523.3 $ 3,376.0

$ 458.4 $ 413.9

$ 729.7 $ 620.1

$ 2.27 $ 2.12 7%





























Total Brokerage & Risk Management, as reported

$ 2,925.5 $ 2,592.7

$ 479.2 $ 400.2

$ 855.5 $ 725.5

$ 2.46 $ 2.12 16%





























Total Brokerage & Risk Management, as adjusted *

$ 2,866.5 $ 2,540.8

$ 464.5 $ 404.4

$ 841.0 $ 730.1

$ 2.38 $ 2.14 11%

































* For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $(22.5) million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $(5.6) million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $2.9 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $0.7 million relating to these items. A detailed reconciliation of the 2019 and 2018 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 13 and 14.

(3 of 14)

Brokerage Segment Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions):

Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP) 2nd Q 19

2nd Q 18

Change

6 Mths 19

6 Mths 18

Change























Base Commissions and Fees





















Commissions and fees, as reported $ 1,033.8

$ 908.4

13.8%

$ 2,236.0

$ 2,001.0

11.7% Less commissions and fees from acquisitions (90.8)

-





(175.5)

-



Less divested operations -

(5.7)





-

(13.5)



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(14.3)





-

(33.0)



























Organic base commissions and fees $ 943.0

$ 888.4

6.2%

$ 2,060.5

$ 1,954.5

5.4%























Supplemental Revenues





















Supplemental revenues, as reported $ 46.9

$ 48.1

-2.5%

$ 103.6

$ 100.1

3.5% Less supplemental revenues from acquisitions (1.9)

-





(2.3)

-



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(0.7)





-

(1.8)



























Organic supplemental revenues $ 45.0

$ 47.4

-5.1%

$ 101.3

$ 98.3

3.1%























Contingent Revenues





















Contingent revenues, as reported $ 29.5

$ 21.8

35.3%

$ 77.5

$ 56.7

36.7% Less contingent revenues from acquisitions (4.3)

-





(8.8)

-



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(0.1)





-

(0.2)



























Organic contingent revenues $ 25.2

$ 21.7

16.1%

$ 68.7

$ 56.5

21.6%























Total reported commissions, fees, supplemental revenues and contingent revenues $ 1,110.2

$ 978.3

13.5%

$ 2,417.1

$ 2,157.8

12.0% Less commissions, fees, supplemental revenues and contingent revenues from acquisitions (97.0)

-





(186.6)

-



Less divested operations -

(5.7)





-

(13.5)



Levelized foreign currency translation -

(15.1)





-

(35.0)



























Total organic commissions, fees, supplemental revenues and contingent revenues $ 1,013.2

$ 957.5

5.8%

$ 2,230.5

$ 2,109.3

5.8%

Acquisition Activity

2nd Q 19

2nd Q 18

6 Mths 19

6 Mths 18























Number of acquisitions closed *

13

12

24

18

Estimated annualized revenues acquired (in millions)

$ 194.5

$ 145.2

$ 265.7

$ 171.9





* In the second quarter of 2019, Gallagher issued 132,000 shares at the request of sellers and/or in connection with tax‑free exchange acquisitions.

Compensation Expense and Ratios

2nd Q 19

2nd Q 18

6 Mths 19

6 Mths 18























Compensation expense, as reported

$ 659.3

$ 584.3

$ 1,336.5

$ 1,209.7























Acquisition integration

(2.1)

-

(2.1)

-

Workforce and lease termination related charges

(8.5)

(2.9)

(10.7)

(6.8)

Acquisition related adjustments

(6.1)

(5.8)

(8.7)

(8.5)

Levelized foreign currency translation

-

(12.0)

-

(24.5)























Compensation expense, as adjusted

$ 642.6

$ 563.6

$ 1,315.0

$ 1,169.9























Reported compensation expense ratios using reported revenues on page 2 and 3 * 58.3%

58.4%

53.2%

55.1%























Adjusted compensation expense ratios using adjusted revenues on page 2 and 3 ** 56.9%

57.6%

53.6%

54.4%

























* Reported second quarter compensation ratio was 0.1 pts lower than the same period in 2018. This ratio was primarily impacted by headcount controls partially offset by severance expense related to eliminating or restructuring approximately 250 positions. The ratio was also impacted by two acquisitions that closed in mid-2018, which have lower compensation ratios and higher operating expense ratios.

** Adjusted second quarter compensation ratio was 0.7 pts lower than the same period in 2018. This ratio was primarily impacted by headcount controls as well as two acquisitions that closed in mid-2018, which have lower compensation ratios and higher operating expense ratios.

(4 of 14)

Operating Expense and Ratios

2nd Q 2019

2nd Q 2018

6 Mths 2019

6 Mths 2018



















Operating expense, as reported

$ 191.0

$ 164.7

$ 389.0

$ 327.1



















Acquisition integration

(1.3)

-

(1.7)

- Workforce and lease termination related charges

(1.0)

(0.6)

(5.1)

(4.3) Costs related to divestures

-

-

(13.0)

- Levelized foreign currency translation

-

(3.1)

-

(6.6)



















Operating expense, as adjusted

$ 188.7

$ 161.0

$ 369.2

$ 316.2



















Reported operating expense ratios using reported revenues on page 2 and 3 * 16.9%

16.5%

15.5%

14.9%



















Adjusted operating expense ratios using adjusted revenues on page 2 and 3 * 16.7%

16.5%

15.0%

14.7%





















* Reported second quarter operating expense ratio was 0.4 pts higher than the same period in 2018. Adjusted second quarter operating expense ratio was 0.2 pts higher than the same period in 2018. Both ratios were primarily impacted by two acquisitions that closed in mid-2018, which have higher operating expense ratios and lower compensation ratios. All other items were essentially consistent with the prior period.



