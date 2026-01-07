Arthur Launches Agent Discovery & Governance (ADG) Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur today announces that its agent discovery and governance platform designed specifically for agentic AI applications is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Starting immediately, enterprises can discover, govern, and continuously evaluate AI systems entirely within their Google Cloud environments.

The accelerated adoption of agentic AI has created a critical inflection point for enterprises: 62% are already experimenting with agentic systems ( McKinsey & Co ), with the majority already seeing a positive impact on EBIT. Yet most enterprises lack the production-grade controls required to operate AI systems effectively.

"With the explosion of AI agents running inside companies, having a comprehensive agentic governance approach is crucial to preventing chaos, security nightmares, and business continuity issues," said Adam Wenchel, Arthur Co-founder & CEO.

Arthur provides governance for both third-party and internally built agentic AI applications, supporting internal and customer-facing use cases that enable enterprises to innovate at speed.

A Complete Stack for Agentic AI Governed with Arthur

Google Cloud provides the core infrastructure to build and deploy agentic and generative AI at scale. Arthur enhances this stack by adding the discovery, governance, and evaluation layer required to scale in production.

"Bringing Arthur to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company's governance platform for agentic AI applications on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Arthur can now securely scale and support companies using its platform to govern, monitor, and continuously evaluate next-generation AI systems entirely within their Google Cloud environments."

Arthur and Google Cloud support enterprises using:

Vertex AI for training, fine-tuning, and deployment of generative AI, with Arthur adding agentic governance, deeper evaluations, and actionable insights





for training, fine-tuning, and deployment of generative AI, with Arthur adding agentic governance, deeper evaluations, and actionable insights Gemini Enterprise and Google's Gemini family of models for agentic and generative AI, with Arthur providing structured checks and behavior analysis





for agentic and generative AI, with Arthur providing structured checks and behavior analysis Google's BigQuery autonomous data to AI platform, Cloud Run compute platform, App Engine and Data Cloud services, and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), unifying data and model intelligence and delivering governance across agentic, generative and traditional ML workloads

"Enterprises are moving fast with the Google Cloud stack, and our goal is to help streamline that momentum all the way to production," said Ashley Nader, Lead Product Manager at Arthur. "By integrating our governance directly into the Google Cloud stack, we're helping teams optimize performance and manage risk, enabling a smooth and efficient path to deployment."

Arthur is available today on Google Cloud Marketplace and provides enterprises with the fastest, most robust way to scale AI governance and observability within Google Cloud.

Learn more about the Agent Discovery & Governance (ADG) Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

About Arthur

Arthur ensures AI reliability, security, and performance through continuous evaluation and governance. The platform provides a unified foundation for traditional, generative, and agentic AI systems and includes capabilities to support the full Agent Development Lifecycle.

