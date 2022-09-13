Arthur Lih, CEO of LifeVac Commends eBay for Protecting the Citizens of the United States From Dangerous Knockoffs

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that eBay has shut down hundreds of knockoff listings from selling dangerous, non-regulated medical devices on their website. These knockoff devices are extremely dangerous and will kill people. We commend eBay for protecting the people of the United States. Made in the USA products not only holds higher standards in quality but are also highly regulated by the FDA.

Worldwide, 164,000 people die from choking every year. The LifeVac has already saved hundreds of lives but can save millions of lives.

Airway Clearance Device

About LifeVac

LifeVac is a trusted medical device. FDA registered, clinical studies and third-party testing confirms LifeVac to be highly effective and safe to use during a choking emergency. LifeVac has received widespread media attention and has been published and recognized in several leading medical journals, six of which are peer-reviewed.

The LifeVac Home Kit is $69.95 and comes with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask. LifeVac also sells a LifeVac Travel Kit, a LifeVac School Kit, and LifeVac EMS Kit, and a LifeVac Home & Travel Kit Bundle. The LifeVac can be purchased at https://lifevac.net/shop.

LifeVac is a patented, FDA-registered lifesaving device designed to offer the simplest, safest method of aspirating a choking child or adult. Founder Arthur Lih created the apparatus in 2012 to increase the chances of survival rates in a choking emergency and has successfully saved hundreds of lives and counting.

