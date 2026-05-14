Article Announces First U.S. Furniture Stores

The digital-first furniture brand brings physical retail to the U.S. beginning on the West Coast

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Article, a leading modern furniture brand, announced today that its first U.S. furniture store locations are opening in San Francisco, California, and Bellevue, Washington, before the end of the year. The company selected locations on the West Coast based on historically strong e-commerce performance as part of a strategy to build on its existing customer base.

Store Details

Locations:

Following its 2024 debut in Vancouver, B.C., Article is expanding into the U.S. with two new stores arriving in fall 2026. Credit: Article. (CNW Group/Article)

San Francisco: 2299 Alameda St, San Francisco, CA, 94103

Bellevue: 700 Bellevue Way NE, Unit 24A, Lincoln Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

Store Size: Approximately 7,500–8,200 square feet per location

Opening Dates: Fall 2026

Target Customer: Shoppers looking for modern, well-designed furniture at accessible prices

Store Experience: Shop for furniture in person and order in-store; select décor and accent items available to purchase in-store; free on-site design services

Article's debut store opened in August 2024 and surpassed expectations, driving 47 per cent revenue growth in the local Vancouver market in 2025. Building on that momentum, the company is expanding its physical retail footprint to support future growth. The U.S. is Article's largest customer base, with California and Washington consistently ranking among the top five states for e-commerce performance.

"We see physical retail as an extension of the business we built online and are approaching expansion with discipline," said Aamir Baig, Co-founder and CEO of Article. "The West Coast has always been core to our business and represents roughly a quarter of total purchases. It's where our company is headquartered and where we built early infrastructure to support customer demand. Expanding our retail footprint to California and Washington is a natural next step."

To strengthen relationships with West Coast customers, the new stores will be positioned to engage distinct audiences. In San Francisco, Article will open in the Design District, one of the city's primary interior design hubs, to position itself among leading design brands and deepen engagement with trade and design-conscious customers. The Bellevue store, located in the Bellevue Collection, a high-end urban shopping center just outside downtown Seattle, will cater to a broader, general customer base.

Store spaces will incorporate proven elements like curated vignettes and an extensive swatch library, making it easier for customers and interior designers to visualize their spaces and make purchase decisions. Free interior design services will also be available at both locations for customers who need support with room layouts and design plans.

Article's continued investment in stores supports a broader strategy to build a durable, scalable retail footprint across North America. San Francisco and Bellevue will be the first stores to open in the U.S., with additional locations to follow. Article plans to have up to five store locations, including Vancouver and Toronto, by early 2027.

Customers can sign up for store opening updates at article.com.

ABOUT ARTICLE

Article makes it easy to create a stylish home that lasts at a great price. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand offers well-designed, high-quality pieces that balance style, durability, and exceptional value, delivered through a simple, stress-free experience. Article's curated assortment of modern sofas, dining, bedroom and living room furniture includes mid-century, Scandinavian, and coastal designs made for real life. Since launching in 2013, Article has delivered nearly three million orders to customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit article.com.

SOURCE Article