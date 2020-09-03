Article Galaxy Research Retrieval Engine Integrates with Dialog® Platform to Centralize Precision Literature Search and Access

ENCINO, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions/Reprints Desk (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced the integration of their document retrieval solution Article Galaxy with the Dialog search platform from Dialog Solutions (a division of ProQuest). Customers of both Article Galaxy and Dialog can now search a wide range of content databases through Dialog and instantly access full-text, copyright-compliant journal articles at the lowest possible cost. The integration reduces time needed for discovery and access to just a few seconds, and helps organizations save costs.

"Research Solutions and Dialog Solutions share a common goal – we want to make it quicker and easier for people to find the research they need," said Michael Rai, General Manager of Dialog Solutions. "Integrating Dialog with Article Galaxy is a natural extension of this philosophy, and we hope we'll be able to transform how our customers find and access full-text articles."

"The integration was designed with user friendliness in mind: it makes it easy and convenient for Dialog users to order single or multiple articles right from their search results within Dialog," added Chris Atwood, Director of Engineering and Implementations at Research Solutions.

The Dialog platform allows researchers in pharmaceutical, biomedical and other R&D-driven corporations to search for peer-reviewed content across more than 140 scholarly databases, using precision search functionality and duplicate removal to provide relevant results quickly. Search results cover:

1.3 billion authoritative records

20 million pages of newspapers

33 full-text patent authorities

69 bibliographic patent authorities

"Together, Article Galaxy and Dialog create an accelerated user workflow from beginning to end," said Rogier van Erkel, Chief Commercial Officer at Research Solutions. "By integrating time-saving workflows across the literature acquisition process, we're minimizing time and maximizing cost savings for researchers."

The availability of Article Galaxy within Dialog gives users quick access to full-text, copyright-compliant articles directly from their search results, in a single click. Article Galaxy's popular document retrieval engine offers bulk order options and filters for lowest-cost access, including:

Open Access content with the version of record (VoR)

Existing publisher subscriptions and holdings

Pre-paid publisher token packages

Article rentals for pay-per-view streaming

Mutual customers also benefit from Article Galaxy's optional PDF library—which provides a central, secure location for housing all of an enterprise's previously-acquired scholarly literature, guaranteeing a system of record for content ownership if applicable licensing standards are met. Article Galaxy's duplicate order detection feature complements the duplicate removal technology in Dialog to minimize article acquisition costs.

For more information on Dialog or how to set up an Article Galaxy account, please contact an Article Galaxy specialist.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions/Reprints Desk (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

About Dialog Solutions

We are Dialog Solutions. Our goal is to simplify the research process for anyone, in any organisation. We do this through our technology and services, combined with the access we provide to the world's best peer-reviewed content. Our origins are back before the Internet, and even before the dawn of personal computing. Dialog, our core search product, was launched in 1966 and is now part of our suite of research tools that includes Drug Safety Triager, Dialog Alerts Manager and PinPoint. But we provide our customers with more than just software; we help them improve the way they do their research. Combined with our innovative approach to software development, we are a secure and stable partner for any organisation that uses research to make better business decisions. Dialog Solutions is proud to be part of ProQuest.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding transforming how customers find and access full-text articles. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

