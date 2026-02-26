Research Solutions Launches Scite MCP, Connecting ChatGPT, Claude, & Other AI Tools To Scientific Literature

Scite Platform Now Connects Directly To Leading AI Tools, Enabling Researchers To Get Evidence-Backed Answers Grounded In 250 Million+ Scientific Articles

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a leading provider of AI-powered scientific research tools, announced the launch of Scite MCP, which enables researchers and developers to search scientific literature and evaluate the trustworthiness of research findings without leaving the AI tools they already use.

The Scite MCP connects to ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and any AI tool that supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard.

Research Solutions launches Scite MCP to connect directly to leading AI tools, so researchers can work with evidence-backed answers grounded in 250M+ scientific articles.

The launch addresses a fundamental limitation of today's AI tools: while large language models can generate fluent text on most topics, their coverage of scholarly material is limited, and they struggle to distinguish well-supported findings from contested ones. This can make answers difficult to trust in research environments where trust matters most.

The Scite MCP solves this by giving AI tools direct access to over 250 million indexed articles, book chapters, preprints, and datasets, along with Scite's proprietary Smart Citations, which classify each citation as supporting, mentioning, or contrasting the findings it references. When combined, this leads AI tools to more accurate, referenced answers that researchers can trust and verify.

"Researchers are already using AI tools every day - for writing, analysis, coding, and literature review," said Josh Nicholson, Chief Strategy Officer at Research Solutions and co-founder of Scite. "The problem is that these tools can't tell you which findings are well-supported and which have been contradicted. By connecting Scite's Smart Citations directly to the tools people already use, we're closing that gap."

Key capabilities of the Scite MCP integration include:

Answers grounded in trustworthy research: AI tools connected to Scite can return responses backed by specific, verifiable papers rather than generating unsourced claims

AI tools connected to Scite can return responses backed by specific, verifiable papers rather than generating unsourced claims Citation context: Users and AI agents can see not only that a paper was cited, but also whether subsequent research supported, mentioned, or contrasted its findings

Users and AI agents can see not only that a paper was cited, but also whether subsequent research supported, mentioned, or contrasted its findings Broad literature coverage: Access to over 250 million scientific articles, book chapters, preprints, and datasets

Access to over 250 million scientific articles, book chapters, preprints, and datasets Works across tools: Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and any MCP-enabled application

The Scite MCP is now available to paid Scite subscribers. It currently provides access to Open Access articles, with publisher discussions underway to expand coverage to paywalled content.

For more information, visit www.scite.ai/mcp.

Publisher Collaboration

Research Solutions is actively working with publishers to bring paywalled content into the Scite MCP integration. By using Scite as an MCP gateway, publishers can provide AI access to their articles in a measured, controlled way.

For more information, visit https://www.scite.ai/mcp.

Publishers interested in learning more can contact [email protected].

About Scite

Scite is an AI-powered research platform that helps researchers discover and evaluate scientific literature using Smart Citations - a technology that analyzes the full text of citing articles to show whether findings have been supported, mentioned, or contrasted by subsequent research. Scite is used by millions of researchers and is available as a web platform, browser extension, and Zotero plugin. For more information, visit https://www.scite.ai. Scite is a product of Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS).

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a vertical SaaS and AI company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the company uniquely combines AI-powered tools - including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities - with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage, and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery.

For more information about Research Solutions, visit: www.researchsolutions.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | X

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.