Articulated Robots 2018: Global Market Forecast to 2023 - A $23.51 Billion Market Opportunity

The articulated robot market (excluding the cost of robotic peripherals, software, and system engineering) is expected to grow from USD 10.92 Billion in 2018 to USD 23.51 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.58% during the forecast period. The articulated robot market is expected to register a shipment of 245,012 units in 2018 and is expected to reach 548,566 units by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.49% during the forecast period.

The growth of the articulated robot market is driven by factors such as increasing growing investments for automation in various industries and growing demand from SMEs in developing countries.



Robots with payload carrying capacity of up to 16.00 kg are expected to hold the largest share of the articulated robot market in 2018 owing to increased payload capacity, work envelope, reliability, and speed, articulated robots are used in several applications, including welding, painting, assembly, packaging, palletizing, depalletizing, machine tending, sealing, gluing, cutting, cleaning, deburring, die casting, grinding, polishing, material handling, case packing, pick and place, pre-machining, and press brake tending. However, the market for robots with payload carrying capacity of 16.01-60.00 kg is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Among all industries, the metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks. With growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications, the articulated robots market for the metals and machinery industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the automotive industry is expected to hold the largest share of the articulated robot market in 2018.



Owing to the high rate of adoption of articulated robots in the automotive industry for handling heavy automotive parts and in the metal and machinery industry for handling heavy metal sheets and components, the handling function is expected to hold the largest share of the articulated robot market in 2018. However, the market for processing function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among all the regions, APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the articulated robot market in 2018; the market in this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of articulated robots by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea for a myriad of industrial applications contribute to the growth of the articulated robot market in APAC. Also, the low cost of production enables various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC.



Articulated robots refer to industrial robots that are automatically controlled, reprogrammable, and multipurpose manipulator (robotic arm) and can be adopted for industrial automation applications. Despite the high rate of adoption of articulated robots in SMEs, there still exist restraints for the adoption of articulated robots for low-volume production. As articulated robotic systems are designed as per the requirements of the application, it is an inevitable process of modifying or reconfiguring industrial robots every time the application is changed. The cost of reconfiguration and reinstallation of the robotic system is high for lower volume production. Hence, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications is a factor restraining the growth of the articulated robot market.



The articulated robot market ecosystem comprises robot manufacturers such as ABB (Switzerland), KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Fanuc (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Denso (Japan), Omron Adept Technologies (US), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), and Seiko Epson (Japan).



FANUC strengthened its united efforts to attain stability and prosperity in its business as well as deepen the trust of customers in its products and services. It implements its slogan of "Reliable/Predictable/Easy to Repair" in product development to reduce downtime and improve operability. Due to relatively slow growth in the automotive industry in China, Japan, and European countries, FANUC has come up with the strategy of establishing business divisions for each product line consisting of factory automation (FA), robots, and RoboMachines. FANUC has been consistently focusing on R&D to maintain its competitive edge. In 2015, it introduced products such as CR-35Ia, M-710iC/12L, and M-710iC/45M. FANUC continues to enhance its productivity in manufacturing through robotization, i.e., it manufactures all of its products in highly automated factories.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Articulated Robot Market

4.2 Articulated Robot Market, By Payload

4.3 Articulated Robot Market, By Industry

4.4 Articulated Robot Market in APAC, Country vs Industry

4.5 Articulated Robot Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Overview

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments for Automation in Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand From SMEs in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Overall Installation Cost for Low-Volume Production Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Low-Cost Articulated Robots Capable of Working in Collaboration With Humans

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Manufacturing Advanced Robotic Systems to Meet Customer Requirements in the Era of Iiot

5.2.4.2 Addressing the Need to Safely Handle Industrial-Grade Operations

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Articulated Robot Market, By Payload

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 16.00 Kg

6.3 16.01-60.00 Kg

6.4 60.01-225.00 Kg

6.5 More Than 225.00 Kg



7 Articulated Robot Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handling

7.3 Welding

7.4 Dispensing

7.5 Assembly

7.6 Processing

7.7 Others



8 Articulated Robot Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.4 Metals and Machinery

8.5 Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.7 Precision Engineering and Optics

8.8 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

8.9 Others



9 Geographic Analysis of Articulated Robot Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Articulated Robot Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Contracts and Agreements

10.3.5 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 ABB

11.1.2 Fanuc

11.1.3 Kuka

11.1.4 Yaskawa

11.1.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

11.1.6 Mitsubishi Electric

11.1.7 Denso

11.1.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

11.1.9 Omron

11.1.10 Seiko Epson

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Stubli International

11.2.2 Daihen

11.2.3 CMA Robotics SAP

11.2.4 Yamaha Motor

11.2.5 Engel

11.2.6 Comau SAP

11.2.7 Aurotek

11.2.8 Toshiba Machine

11.2.9 ACMI SAP

11.2.10 Cassioli Srl



