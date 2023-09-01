Artificial Bone Marrow Market to grow by USD 170.77 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing prevalence of bone disorders and injuries drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial bone market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.5%. The increasing prevalence of bone disorders and injuries is notably driving the market growth. The escalating incidence of bone-related conditions is driven by a confluence of factors, including evolving lifestyles, an aging population, and sports-related injuries. Trauma, accidents, and falls are leading causes of common bone injuries. In response to such injuries, artificial bone implants, notably bone grafts and substitutes, play a pivotal role. These implants are instrumental in stabilizing fractures and facilitating the essential support for effective bone healing. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of conditions like osteoarthritis contributes to the rising occurrence of bone disorders. Osteoarthritis, a degenerative bone disease characterized by pain, stiffness, and limited joint mobility, is a significant factor in this trend. As the prevalence of such conditions continues to rise, the global artificial bone market is poised for growth during the forecast period -Request a sample report

Company Landscape - The artificial bone market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer artificial bone in the market are Aditus Medical GmbH, AlloSource, Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biomatlante SAS, Curasan Inc., Graftys SA, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maxigen Biotech Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., Ziacom Medical S.L., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and others.

Company Offerings -

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers artificial bone such as Baxter BoneMatrix, offering biocompatible and regenerative artificial bone substitutes.

Artificial Bone Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the material (Ceramics, Hydroxyapatite, Composite, Polymer, and Others), end-user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, and Research organization), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The ceramics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Ceramics possess a range of favourable properties that make them promising biomaterials for various applications. Notably, ceramics like pure aluminium silicates and ceramic-polymer composites find extensive use in the field of dental prosthetics. This has led to a growing interest in ceramic-polymer composites as a potential substitute for amalgam fillings, which are associated with toxic effects. The rising demand for ceramic-based solutions across different procedure segments is projected to be a key driver for market expansion. Consequently, this demand surge is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global artificial bone market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial bone market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial bone market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that will shape the market during the forecast period. The notable growth of the global artificial bone market in North America can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the region's substantial adoption of minimally invasive techniques like joint reconstruction, fusion procedures, and fracture treatments has played a pivotal role. Additionally, the rising prevalence of orthopaedic disorders and the subsequent increase in orthopaedic-related surgeries have significantly fueled market expansion. Moreover, the growing patient population, combined with the presence of well-established companies specializing in the development of highly biocompatible artificial bone solutions, is expected to drive the growth of the artificial bone market throughout the forecast period.

Artificial Bone Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The growing use of 3D printing technology in bone implants is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. A noteworthy progression in the artificial bone industry is the growing integration of 3D printing technology, also referred to as additive manufacturing. This innovation offers a precise means of creating implants and structures tailored to individual anatomical requirements, featuring intricate geometries. One of the primary merits of 3D printing within the global artificial bone market is its ability to produce highly personalized implants. This is achieved through the utilization of computer-aided design (CAD) software and the sequential layering of materials. The technology facilitates the creation of implants meticulously fitted to a patient's specific anatomy. Implants designed through 3D printing are manufactured using comprehensive patient-specific imaging data, leading to enhanced implant fitting and a reduced risk of complications associated with implants. As a result, these advanced advantages are projected to propel the growth of the artificial bone market throughout the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Artificial Bone Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial bone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the artificial bone market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the artificial bone market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial bone market companies

Artificial Bone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 170.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditus Medical GmbH, AlloSource, Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biomatlante SAS, Curasan Inc., Graftys SA, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maxigen Biotech Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., Ziacom Medical S.L., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

