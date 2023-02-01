Artificial Grass Brings New Life to La Verne, CA Home

LA VERNE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although California has been recently flooded with downpours, Southern California homeowners know that that's rarely the case. Maintaining natural grass can be virtually impossible — or incredibly expensive — as the desert-like climate makes sure dead, brown patches are a constant. With these challenges in mind, one homeowner wanted to enhance the beauty of her home with a water-wise landscaping solution. She chose JGS Synthetic Grass to install lush and vibrant artificial grass landscaping across her La Verne, CA home's front lawn.

Residential synthetic turf installation in La Verne, CA, by JGS Synthetic Grass.

JGS Synthetic Grass recently installed 1,350 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in a home in La Verne, CA. TigerTurf Diamond Pro Spring features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones blended with tan thatch for an ultra-realistic appearance. Its 85-ounce face weight and 1.875-inch pile height make it suitable for moderate to heavy foot traffic applications, and the state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber blade shape makes it a great choice for any landscape that endures consistent, active movement. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

JGS Synthetic Grass' client wanted her new front lawn to maintain its vibrant green hue year-round while still looking completely realistic. When she asked for the best product in the industry, JGS recommended Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring artificial grass. With the unforgiving SoCal climate, maintaining natural grass was virtually impossible for the homeowner, but Diamond Pro Spring gave her the appearance she desired without needing to worry about constant watering and maintenance. Not only did it enhance her curb appeal and cut her water costs, but her pets are just as happy with their new yard thanks to its soft feel and efficient drainage.

JGS Synthetic Grass has proudly serviced Southern California homeowners and business owners for almost a decade. Family-owned and operated, JGS offers a personal touch with professional results. They specialize in residential turf, commercial turf installation, pet turf, sports turf, playground turf, and putting greens. With a commitment to quality and customer service, JGS Synthetic Grass strives to help every customer create their dream outdoor space.

JGS Synthetic Grass is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2023.

JGS Synthetic Grass

JGS Synthetic Grass is committed to providing customers with the latest and best artificial grass in Southern California. As a family-owned business operating within a fast-moving industry, JGS Synthetic Grass is proud to offer not only fantastic product quality but also unparalleled customer service that is personable and educational. You can learn more about JGS Synthetic Grass and view their other installations by visiting jgssyntheticgrass.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( JGS Synthetic Grass ) and Instagram ( @juangarcia_artificial_turf ).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

