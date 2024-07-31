Synthetic Grass Landscaping Creates Arizona Desert Oasis

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current drought and sky-high water prices, water-wise landscaping is becoming the go-to solution for Arizona homeowners. One Paradise Valley, AZ, home opted for premium synthetic grass landscaping to transform their vast property while retaining the lush, natural look of real grass. With the help of Arizona Luxury Lawns and Putting Greens, these homeowners were able to create a luxurious and beautiful backyard with a fraction of the maintenance time and water bills.

Arizona Luxury Lawns and Putting Greens recently installed 31,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sierra Pro Clear Permeable , True Putt , and Nylon Putt Two-Tone in a home in Paradise Valley, AZ. TigerTurf Sierra Pro Clear Permeable artificial grass, used for the majority of the home's lush landscaping, features a dual coloring of field green and apple green blade tones with tan and green thatch. With a pile height of 1.75 inches and a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The innovative Omega fiber grass blades also provide enhanced durability and a soft, realistic feel.

TigerTurf True Putt and Nylon Putt Two-Tone were used to complete the property's putting green and bocce ball court. True Putt features field green blade tones with a 1-inch pile height and 35-ounce face weight, while Nylon Putt Two-Tone boasts field green and lime green blade tones with a 0.5-inch pile height and 36-ounce face weight. All three SGW turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are also non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Arizona Luxury Lawns' clients were seeking a cost-effective landscaping solution that would turn their expansive backyard into a desert oasis. With a large property to cover, artificial grass offered the same luxurious appearance as natural grass while requiring a small fraction of the resources. After contemplating several options, they chose Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sierra Pro Clear Permeable because it proved to be the most realistic and dynamic in appearance. "The unique chocolate thatch in Sierra Pro stood out among all the other options they had seen," explains co-founder Chris Harlien.

With so much square footage to work with, Arizona Luxury Lawns helped their clients see that they could make the most of the space and transform their backyard into an at-home resort. "We added the putting green and bocce court versus just all artificial turf," says Harlien. Despite the challenge of such an intricate project, Arizona Luxury Lawns and its clients were thrilled with the results. "This project had a high number of step pads, strips, and detail work," says Harlien, "but the project turned out amazing and transformed the backyard into an oasis."

Arizona Luxury Lawns was founded in 2007 by Harlien, Brad Wayment, and Mark Mills after they recognized the need for an environmentally friendly and cost-effective landscaping solution that would remain beautiful in Arizona's desert climate. Since its founding 17 years ago, Arizona Luxury Lawns has installed tens of thousands of beautiful, functional, and cost-effective artificial grass landscapes in residential and commercial properties throughout the Greater Phoenix Metroplex area. With 1.6 billion gallons of water saved to date, Arizona Luxury Lawns takes great pride in its five-star workmanship and commitment to sustainability. They're also proud to offer easy pay options for their best-in-class installations, furthering their commitment to customer service and making water-wise landscaping accessible to all.

Arizona Luxury Lawns specializes in artificial grass installations for residents of the Greater Phoenix Metroplex region. The company was formed in 2007, and it takes pride in providing industry-leading synthetic turf products and installations while doing its part to save the planet through water conservation efforts. You can learn more about Arizona Luxury Lawns by visiting their website at www.arizonaluxurylawns.com , their Instagram ( @azluxurylawns ), or their Facebook ( @azluxurylawns ).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

