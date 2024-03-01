Artificial Grass Elevates Modest Charlotte, NC Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, homeowners are making the switch to synthetic grass landscaping to transform the look of their lawns while enjoying a wide range of functional benefits. With greater cleanliness, less maintenance, and year-round visual appeal, artificial turf has quickly become the go-to landscaping solution for property owners who are tired of the endless battle to maintain natural grass. One homeowner in Charlotte, NC, recently wanted to enjoy the evergreen benefits of turf grass for his backyard, enlisting Carolina Turf Systems to complete the project.

Residential artificial turf installation by Carolina Turf Systems in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Turf Systems recently installed 700 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Platinum artificial turf in a home in Charlotte, NC. TigerTurf Platinum features a dynamic tri-toned coloring of field green, apple green, and clover green blade tones with contrasting tan and green thatch that creates a realistic, ultra-lush appearance. It has a face weight of 85 ounces and a 1.875-inch pile height, making it ideal for landscape applications with moderate to heavy foot traffic. Platinum also features not one but two state-of-the-art blade shapes. The 3D curvy "W" fiber and the ribbed "C" fiber work together to provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Platinum is also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic and lead-free. The industry-leading K29 quadruple-layered action backing provides greater seam strength and durability than other artificial grass products, and a drainage rate of more than 440 inches per hour per square yard means that TigerTurf Platinum is a versatile solution for homeowners and business owners across all climates.

Carolina Turf Systems' client was seeking a water-wise landscaping solution for his backyard that he could trust to remain lush and green year-round with minimal care. "He wanted a nice, thick high-end turf," explains Carolina Turf Systems owner Ron Smith. When showed SGW's TigerTurf Platinum, the client, "liked the way it looked and felt." Smith and his team transformed their client's backyard by removing the existing, patchy natural grass and replacing it with lush Platinum turf complemented by decorative rocks. Smith is proud to offer a variety of landscaping options to his clients, stating, "We offer decorative rocks, mulch, and some general landscaping, but artificial turf will always be the primary service we offer." Through their offerings, Smith hopes to become, "the leading synthetic turf company in our area, doing quality installs and having a multi-crew company."

Carolina Turf Systems proudly serves North Carolina and South Carolina homeowners and business owners. They know how daunting the prospect of new landscaping can be, so they strive to make the process easy and stress-free for all of their clients. Whether you're looking to redo your backyard, create a safe play area for kids and pets, or upgrade the look of your business's exterior, Carolina Turf Systems has what it takes to get the job done to the highest standard.

Carolina Turf Systems is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for February 2024.

Carolina Turf Systems:

As a family-run business, Carolina Turf Systems is proud to provide high-quality artificial grass installations to families throughout North and South Carolina. Their team has years of experience selling and installing synthetic turf products, and they strive to provide five-star service at the best possible price. When you choose Carolina Turf Systems, you're not just buying turf; you're getting a friendly team that listens to exactly what you need for your unique property. You can learn more about Carolina Turf Systems and view their other installations by visiting www.carolinaturfsystems.com .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

