Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc. Announces Four New Locations in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Grass Warehouse is excited to announce the opening of four new locations in Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Miami, following the recent acquisition of Diamond Artificial Grass in Florida. With over 10 years of experience in the artificial turf industry, Diamond Artificial Grass has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality synthetic grass products.

Synthetic Grass Warehouse showroom in Florida

The acquisition of Diamond Artificial Grass expands SGW's reach in Florida, allowing the company to offer its industry-leading turf products to customers throughout the Sunshine State. SGW's exclusive brands, TigerTurf and Everlast Turf, offer industry-leading warranties and are now available locally throughout Florida.

Advances in synthetic grass over the past 20 years have made it the preferred choice for property owners throughout Florida due to its increased durability, drainage rates that outperform natural sod, improved impact safety, and reduced maintenance requirements, leading to increased savings in time and money. Homeowners and businesses that switch to artificial turf also produce fewer environmental pollutants typically attributed to landscape maintenance by eliminating the need for lawnmowers, blowers, and pesticides.

"We are thrilled to bring SGW's products and services to these four great cities," said SGW President Joe Ayoub. "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality synthetic grass products and the level of care and customer service that SGW is known for."

SGW Florida's locations will offer a full range of synthetic grass products, including pet turf, putting greens, playground turf and landscaping turf. Customers can expect the same quality and service that SGW is known for, along with the convenience of a local presence.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2003, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscapes, pets, putting greens and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders, and each product is backed by the best warranty in the industry.

https://sgwflorida.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.