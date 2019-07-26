Artificial Grass Installation Elevates South Florida Home

Turf Concepts recently installed 6,500 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in a home in Delray Beach, Florida. Diamond Pro Spring features a dual coloring of field green and lime green and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Turf Concepts chose Diamond Pro Spring for this installation because it's their most popular product, and it's the option they choose most often for high-traffic areas such as driveways and pool decks. Diamond Pro Spring was the perfect product for this installation because of the need for dozens of artificial grass strips. Turf Concepts keeps and reuses their turf remnants whenever possible in order to cut down on waste. Having this store of Diamond Pro Spring remnants allowed them to create 1,500 feet of artificial grass strips from entirely recycled material, keeping waste and costs to a minimum.

When installing these strips, Turf Concepts went above and beyond to perfect their appearance. They installed a drain port underneath each individual strip, and they used sheep shears to bevel cut both sides of the strip so that they all looked clean and uniform. Turf Concepts always aims to go one step further for the customer, installing aluminum edging around the perimeters of each install and incorporating a 4-inch washed limestone drain base for superior drainage capabilities.

Turf Concepts has been serving the South Florida area for more than 20 years. Owner Glen Minnis first entered the synthetic turf installation industry after performing a small landscaping job for a local HOA. After encouragement from his wife and friends, he started Turf Concepts and has flourished in the industry since 1998. Turf Concepts prides themselves on the outstanding quality of their installations. They go the extra mile in every one of their installations so that they still look pristine even 10 years later. "In 20 years, we've never been called back to fix anything," says Minnis. "We do it right the first time. That's our promise." Their superior installation quality is how they've earned a two-month-long waitlist of clients and an extensive portfolio of luxury beachfront properties that only continues to grow each day.

Turf Concepts is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for July 2019.

Turf Concepts:

Turf Concepts specializes in artificial grass installations of unparalleled quality for South Florida residents. The company was formed in 1998, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients with exceptional customer service. You can learn more about Turf Concepts by visiting their website at https://turfconcepts.net

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

