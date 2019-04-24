Artificial Grass Installation Enhances Student Apartments

Ecoworkz recently installed 3,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring at the Annex on Chicago apartment complex located in Riverside, California. Diamond Pro Spring features a dual coloring of field and lime green and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Annex on Chicago underwent a complete remodel that included replacing their green space with 3,800 square feet of artificial turf. Annex is a student housing complex that serves University of California Riverside students, so they wanted a product that would be extremely durable. They planned to include cornhole games, ping pong tables, and other activities on the property for students to enjoy, so the turf grass needed to be able to withstand large amounts of foot traffic without wear. Ecoworkz recommended the Diamond Pro Spring due to its ability to withstand heavy traffic.

The project posed several challenges for the Ecoworkz team, but none that they weren't able to overcome. Annex's complete renovation meant that there were numerous other workers from various trades on the property simultaneously, limiting Ecoworkz's access to the property. Annex also wanted umbrella stands installed under the turf, adding an extra dimension to the installation process. Owner Tom Kelly said of the project, "We take great pride in our work and our abilities. We have unique processes that we use that a lot of other companies aren't aware of, and that makes us able to complete even the most challenging installations to the highest standard."

Tom and his brother, Bret Peterson, have owned and operated Ecoworkz since 2009. They come from a multi-generational construction family - their father has owned Peterson Brothers Construction for over 30 years, and their grandfather did construction through the 1950s and '60s across multiple continents. Providing their customers with honest, affordable, and personalized service with a family-owned feel is a high priority for the team. Tom says, "The pride we take in our work is what really sets us apart. Owners and senior staff are out on the jobs every day working with our guys to make sure the quality is up to par." Ecoworkz does hardscapes, masonry, and concrete as well as artificial turf installation, allowing them to provide customers with completely customized and full-service landscaping renovations.

Ecoworkz is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for April 2019.

Ecoworkz, owned by brothers Tom Kelly and Bret Peterson, specializes in artificial grass installations and all types of outdoor landscaping. The company was formed in 2009 and takes pride in offering high-quality and detailed artificial turf installs for its clients with unparalleled customer service. You can learn more about Ecoworkz by visiting their website at https://www.ecoworkz.net or their social media: Facebook (@Ecoworkz), Instagram (@Ecoworkz), & Twitter (@ecoworkz).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

