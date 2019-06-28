Artificial Grass Installation Transforms Indian Wells Backyard

The Curb Creator recently installed 3,330 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in the backyard of a home in Indian Wells, California. Diamond Pro Spring features a dual coloring of field green and lime green and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

The homeowners' biggest priority was creating a beautiful lawn that could be regularly used as a space for entertaining without them needing to worry about appearance or maintenance. The Curb Creator works with Diamond Pro Spring quite often, and they encouraged their clients to choose this product due to its rich green color and ability to withstand heavy foot traffic.

"It really boils down to practicality and aesthetics," explained owner Dan Eaglin. "It's hard to have a lawn that looks lush and green all year long, especially down here in the desert. With natural grass, you can have lush grass in the winter, but the summer will beat up lawns. It's extremely difficult to have a deep green lawn here in the summertime, and Diamond Pro Spring allowed them to be able to achieve that look all year long." According to Eaglin, the clients also enjoyed that Diamond Pro Spring has TigerCool technology, which utilizes UV-inhibitors in order to keep turf temperatures up to 15 percent cooler. This allows them, their pets, and their guests to enjoy the space with the most comfort possible despite the desert heat.

The Curb Creator has been serving the Coachella Valley area for more than 30 years. They first started by doing concrete landscape borders and expanded into artificial grass installation almost ten years ago. They perform residential and commercial synthetic turf installation across the entire Coachella Valley from Palm Springs to Indio. They pride themselves on their ability to be detail-oriented and dependable. "Our main goal is making sure people get great installs," said Eaglin. "We're always most concerned about making sure that the customer is completely satisfied with what they're getting at the end of the day." Their dependability and trustworthiness are what has allowed them to sustain continued success after more than 30 years serving Southern California.

The Curb Creator is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for June 2019.

The Curb Creator:

The Curb Creator specializes in concrete landscape borders and artificial grass installations for the Coachella Valley. The company was formed in 1988, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients with unparalleled customer service. You can learn more about The Curb Creator by visiting their website at https://thecurbcreator.com

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

