Artificial Grass Market Worth 4.45 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Artificial Grass Market by Installation (Flooring, Wall Cladding), Fiber Base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon), Application (Contact Sports, Non-contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping), Infill Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increased applications in the landscaping space, replacement of natural grass with artificial grass in sports fields, and growing popularity of various sports in different regions.

Browse 89 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Artificial Grass Market"

The flooring segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017.

Based on installation, the Artificial Grass Market has been segmented into flooring and wall cladding. The flooring segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017, in terms of both volume and value. Rise in popularity and acceptance of synthetic sports fields for leisure games in indoor as well as outdoor sports, along with extended applications in landscaping such as play parks, patios, lawns, gardens, and residential & commercial complexes are the key factors that drive the flooring segment in the Artificial Grass Market.

The polyethylene segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017.

In terms of volume, the polyethylene fiber segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017. It is the most popular fiber base material at a global level. It is widely preferred by various artificial grass manufacturers due to its durability, softness, and resiliency, which is required for technically demanding contact sports pitches.

The petroleum-based infills segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017.

In terms of volume, the petroleum-based infills segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017. The low cost of these infills compared to alternate infills drives the demand for petroleum-based infills in the Artificial Grass Market.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the Artificial Grass Market in 2017

In 2017, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the Artificial Grass Market. Factors such as the presence of leading artificial grass manufacturers that operate on a global scale such as Tarkett (France), SportGroup (Germany), Victoria PLC (UK), and SIS Pitches (UK) have boosted the demand for artificial grass in the European market. Furthermore, advanced technologies and supporting infrastructure for promoting sports, especially football, also fuels the Artificial Grass Market growth in this region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other players include Act Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), and El Espartano (Argentina).

