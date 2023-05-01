Artificial Grass Transforms Austin, TX Backyard Into Family Oasis

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing helps cool off an Austin, TX summer like a dip in the pool. However, with kids and pets in the home, backyard pool parties can quickly become messy business. From grass blades in the pool to mud tracked through the house, grass and swimming don't always mix well. That's why one family asked LawnPop to transform their backyard into a family-friendly pool paradise with the help of synthetic grass.

Residential artificial turf installation in Austin, TX, by LawnPop

LawnPop recently installed 3,100 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in a home in Austin, Texas. TigerTurf Diamond Pro Spring features a dual coloring of field green and clover green blade tones with tan thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Diamond Pro Spring is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. Diamond Pro Spring also features innovative TigerCool technology, which reduces the turf's surface temperatures by up to 15 percent, keeping the lawn cooler underfoot and more comfortable for every member of the family to enjoy.

LawnPop's client had both children and pets that they wanted to accommodate in their new landscape. With a swimming pool as the focal point of their backyard, they needed a solution that would facilitate family playtime while remaining beautiful and functional year-round. Artificial grass landscaping was perfect for solving their issue since the turf blades are reinforced with triple tuft bind technology. This means that there are never any stray, wet grass blades being tracked through the house after a swimming session, and their pups can't tear up the grass or dig holes in the yard. Now, LawnPop's clients can enjoy their backyard all year long, whether they're gathering around the fireplace to roast s'mores, swimming with friends, or playing some bocce ball. Every memory is fun and worry-free thanks to SGW synthetic grass landscaping from LawnPop.

Since its founding in 2012, LawnPop has become one of the most rapidly growing businesses in Texas. They have made the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for three years in a row, and they've won the Houzz Customer Service award eight years running. The owner, Tanner Shepard, utilizes his background in landscape architecture, construction, and marketing to provide clients with a gorgeous landscape design that incorporates artificial grass in a way that best suits their needs. LawnPop currently serves the Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston areas, and they hope to expand their footprint all throughout Texas in the years to come.

LawnPop is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for April 2023.

LawnPop:

LawnPop specializes in artificial grass installations for Texas homeowners and businesses. The company was formed in 2012, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients. LawnPop is an eco-friendly company that strives to do its part in aiding water conservation efforts throughout Texas. You can learn more about LawnPop and its services by visiting https://lawnpop.com/ or checking out their Instagram (@lawnpopastroturf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.