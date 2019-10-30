Artificial Grass Transforms Backyard Into Putting Paradise

Natural Tech recently installed 3,500 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sure Putt and Diamond Pro Fescue in a home in Granite Bay, CA. Sure Putt features a dual coloring of field green and forest green, and it has a pile height of 0.75 inches. With a 45-ounce face weight, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. Diamond Pro Fescue, used for the fringe, has dual field green and olive green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic.

Natural Tech accepted this project because they knew that it would pose an exciting challenge for them. The variation in elevation presented a particular challenge when it came to matching seams, but Natural Tech was able to achieve a flawless installation nonetheless. They used Sure Putt turf, in part, because it's easy to work with and manipulate during installation. The experts at Natural Tech were able to pin the turf, stretch it into place, glue the panels together, and pull the pins to create a seamless appearance despite the hilly terrain.

Natural Tech is a full-service artificial grass installation service that was first founded by owner Rob Orlando. Orlando has more than 40 years of experience in the landscaping industry and has been contracting since 1987. Natural Tech prides itself on its attention to detail and unrivaled installation quality. "We make sure that we do everything perfectly," says Orlando. "We don't take shortcuts on anything. We have extensive knowledge of landscaping, drainage, irrigation, plants, and more, so when we're working on a project, we know everything about the landscape part of the job as well. We love a challenge, and we're always striving to hone our skills and become more efficient."

Natural Tech is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for October 2019.

Natural Tech:

Natural Tech specializes in artificial grass installations for Northern California homeowners and businesses. The company was formed in 1987, and it takes pride in its outstanding installation quality and exceptional customer service. You can learn more about Natural Tech by visiting their website at https://naturaltechartificialgrass.com .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

