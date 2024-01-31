Artificial Grass Transforms SoCal High School Baseball Field

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, municipalities, and commercial properties throughout the country are switching to synthetic turf for a hassle-free and visually appealing athletic playing surface. While artificial grass is widely known for its water-wise qualities for residential lawns, turf grass also has endless benefits for sports applications. Not only does it provide easy cleanup and greater safety benefits, but its durability and minimal maintenance requirements make it a top choice for properties throughout drought-ridden Southern California. One Newport Beach high school enlisted the help of HaloTurf to create an evergreen baseball diamond that would remain ideal for play — and visually stunning — under any conditions.

Artificial turf installation at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach by HaloTurf.

HaloTurf recently installed 11,520 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark artificial turf for Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach, CA. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones in a textured polyethylene material that replicates the look and feel of real grass. With a 0.5-inch pile height and 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and athletic applications. Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark is heat- and frost-resistant and is completely customizable. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and it drains at a rate of over 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and reinforced with one of the most durable backings in the industry.

HaloTurf's client, a public high school, was seeking to transform their baseball diamond with low-maintenance and visually pleasing artificial grass. The school found it difficult to maintain a green and playable baseball field, with warm, dry weather creating unsightly brown patches and daily sprinklers creating mud and slip hazards. By utilizing SGW's durable synthetic turf products, Newport Harbor High School can now enjoy an athletic field that looks great and functions even better. HaloTurf installed Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark because of its vibrant green color and high durability. It also eliminated the need for daily sprinklers, since artificial turf's polyethylene material stays perfectly green without watering, allowing the school to save dozens of hours on maintenance while conserving water and saving money.

HaloTurf was founded in 2009 by Mike Greenberg, who wanted to make SoCal residents' green dreams come true. Over their 15 years in business, Halo Turf has become an industry leader in artificial grass installation, transforming hundreds of residential lawns and commercial green spaces with water-wise artificial grass. With a passion for quality, HaloTurf only uses 100 percent American-made turf that is lead-free and PFAS-free. By utilizing the best synthetic turf on the market, HaloTurf maintains a five-star reputation among clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire.

HaloTurf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2024.

HaloTurf:

HaloTurf proudly serves Southern California residents, offering high-quality and cost-effective residential and commercial synthetic grass installation. With over 15 years in the business, they pride themselves on their premium-quality, American-made turf products and five-star installation services. You can learn more about HaloTurf and view their other installations by visiting https://haloturf.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @HaloTurf ) and Instagram ( @haloturf ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.