Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market to be Worth $93.75 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market size is estimated to reach USD 93.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. An unprecedented spike in cyber incidents has fostered the demand for AI, cloud, and machine learning for seamless operations, data safety and prompt response to cyber threats. Some factors, such as soaring internet penetration, expanding footfall of connected devices, and escalating data protection concerns, have triggered the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of type, the cloud security segment will contribute notably toward the global market in the wake of the rising prominence of AI and machine learning.

Based on vertical, the BFSI sector will exhibit profound demand for AI in cybersecurity to resist cyberattacks and prevent data leaks.

North America AI in cybersecurity market share will be pronounced due to threats to mobile devices and soaring penetration of IoT and 5G in the region.

Some major players, such as IBM Corporation, Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry), Acalvio Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., FireEye, Inc., LexisNexis, Fortinet, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., and Darktrace are poised to boost their portfolios in the coming years.

Read 200-page full market research report, "Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Cloud Security, Network Security), By Offering, By Technology, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Growth & Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity has leveraged a faster response to breaches and propelled the efficiency of cyber analysts. AI is likely to be sought for vulnerability management, threat hunting, and boosting network security. In doing so, emphasis on natural language processing, machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks could gain ground during the assessment period. For instance, deep learning has become trendier to track transactions, logs, and real-time data to detect threats. AI is highly sought-after to secure cloud services and on-premises architecture and spot abnormal user behavior.

Natural language processing could remain a value proposition to foster the penetration of AI technologies in cyberspace. The trend for natural language inference, sentiment analysis, and text summarization will bode well for major companies gearing to reinforce artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity market share. Prominently, NLP has received impetus for fake news detection, clickbait detection, and rumor detection. Leading companies are likely to bank on NLP to detect malicious language and domain names produced for phishing scams.

Stakeholders predict North America to witness investments galore, on the heels of the high footprint of connected devices, IoT, and 5G. Moreover, the possibility of DDoS attacks and the growing prominence of IoT-enabled activities have prompted major players to bank on cutting-edge technologies to deter cyber incidents. To illustrate, in August 2019, Microsoft was reported to have alleged Russian hackers using IoT devices to breach enterprise networks. Industry participants expect bullish investments in machine learning platforms, threat hunting, and advanced analytics. Besides, Microsoft Security blocked over 35.7 billion phishing and malicious emails and more than 9.6 billion malware threats in 2021.

The competitive landscape alludes to an increased emphasis on organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product offerings, technological advancements, collaborations, and innovations. For instance, in July 2022, Darktrace rolled out Darktrace PREVENT to assist organizations in pre-empting cyber-attacks. Meanwhile, in August 2022, it was reported that Thoma Bravo was contemplating acquiring Darktrace. In February 2019, BlackBerry completed the acquisition of Cylance to bolster its footprint in AI cybersecurity.

Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market in terms of type, offering, technology, application, vertical, and region:

AI In Cybersecurity Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

AI In Cybersecurity Market - Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

AI In Cybersecurity Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-aware computing

AI In Cybersecurity Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

Threat Intelligence

Others

AI In Cybersecurity Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

AI In Cybersecurity Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market

Acalvio Technologies, Inc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry)

Darktrace

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

LexisNexis

Micron Technology, Inc

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

IT & Telecom Cyber Security Market - The global IT & telecom cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 82.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030 according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Expansion of telecom networks, emerging BYOD trend, and the emergence of 5G technology are anticipated to increase the network traffic and create loopholes, thereby increasing the risk of cyber-attacks.

The global IT & telecom cyber security market size is expected to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030 according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Expansion of telecom networks, emerging BYOD trend, and the emergence of 5G technology are anticipated to increase the network traffic and create loopholes, thereby increasing the risk of cyber-attacks. Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market - The global artificial intelligence in fintech market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely used in financial organizations to improvise their precision levels, enhance their efficiency and instant query resolving through digital banking channels. AI technology like machine learning can help organizations raise their value by improving loan underwriting and eliminating financial risk.

- The global artificial intelligence in fintech market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely used in financial organizations to improvise their precision levels, enhance their efficiency and instant query resolving through digital banking channels. AI technology like machine learning can help organizations raise their value by improving loan underwriting and eliminating financial risk. Artificial Intelligence Market - The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 1,811.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. Artificial Intelligence (AI) denotes the concept and development of computing systems capable of performing tasks customarily requiring human assistance, such as decision-making, speech recognition, visual perception, and language translation.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc