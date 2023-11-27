Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size to Grow by USD 125.3 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The prevention of fraud and Malicious attacks to drive the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 20:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is estimated to increase by USD 125.3 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.26%. The AI sector experiences notable growth due to its role in preventing fraud and malicious attacks. In recent times, the cybersecurity sector has witnessed an increase in malicious activities, including theft of personal and organizational data. Organizations seek to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance threat detection, pattern recognition, and response time, effectively combating various threats, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2023-2027

Global Artificial intelligence (AI) market – Company Analysis
Company Landscape - The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer artificial intelligence (AI) in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Argo AI LLC, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., CognitiveScale, DataDirect Networks Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report

Vendor Offerings -

  • Tesla - The company's AI-driven approach for vision and planning, coupled with optimized use of inference hardware, is the sole means to attain a comprehensive solution for full self-driving and beyond, which are the core offerings under its AI segment. Additionally, its automotive segment encompasses various services such as non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, used vehicle sales, retail merchandise, sales from acquired subsidiaries to external customers, and revenue generated from vehicle insurance.
  • For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), End-user (Retail, Banking, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • Significant growth in the AI sector's software segment is anticipated during the forecast period. AI software empowers developers to craft intelligent applications, whether enhancing existing ones via machine learning or speech recognition or building entirely new applications using AI platforms. These programming tools, including algorithms, libraries, frameworks, or software stacks, support users in cultivating deep machine learning skills—a significant feature expected to become a standard in software development.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market.

  • During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to contribute 56% to the global market share of artificial intelligence. The United States spearheads AI investment within North America. As the understanding of AI deepens among investment and business circles, the AI investment and financing landscape is expected to become more balanced, with decreased investment frequency and increased investment volumes. Notably, industries such as healthcare, education, and autonomous driving startups continue favoring leading AI entities post-competitive rounds, with substantial investments outside the United States. Major tech giants like Google LLC, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., headquartered in the US, heavily invest in AI R&D services, fostering market growth in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – Market Dynamics

  • Key Trends - Key trend: Emergence of narrow AI (weak AI) in the artificial intelligence market, exemplified by systems imitating human intelligence for specific purposes, such as Siri by Apple and IBM Watson.
  • Narrow AI involves applications like Siri and IBM Watson that employ techniques such as natural language processing, machine learning, and pattern recognition for specific problem-solving without true intelligence or self-awareness.
  • Major challenges - Major challenge: Shortage of AI experts hampers AI sector growth, with most companies lacking the necessary expertise and resources to effectively leverage machine learning and deep learning applications.
  • Utilizing AI/ML algorithms at scale demands substantial investments and access to large datasets, infrastructure, and expert teams, posing difficulties for many businesses, thus impeding the development of robust AI technology and potentially slowing market growth in the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market vendors

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market: The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 28,285.28 million.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market: The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 61.51% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 210,506.47 million.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Component
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wireless Healthcare Market in APAC to grow by USD 41.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing adoption of wearables- Technavio

Wireless Healthcare Market in APAC to grow by USD 41.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing adoption of wearables- Technavio

The "wireless healthcare market in APAC by component (hardware, software, and services) and Application (healthcare amenities, home care,...
LTE Base Station Market to grow by USD 39 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies - Technavio

LTE Base Station Market to grow by USD 39 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies - Technavio

The "LTE base station market by end-user (rural and remote, urban, enterprise, and residential and SOHO), product (macrocell and small cell), and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.