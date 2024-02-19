Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Market Research Report 2023: Focus on Processors/Compute, Storage, Memory, Interconnects - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Market by Components (Processors/Compute, Storage, Memory, Interconnects), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Government, Academia and Research, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI supercomputer market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2028

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue for the overall AI supercomputer market and the subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insight to position their business better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The adoption of AI supercomputers for use in financial institutions is on the rise. Financial institutions use AI supercomputers to assess and manage risk by analyzing historical data, market trends, and economic indicators. AI supercomputers help employ advanced machine learning algorithms to detect fraudulent activities in real-time. They analyze transaction patterns and identify anomalies that may indicate fraudulent behavior, helping to protect both the institution and its customers.

The report also provides an in-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and services, offering of leading players like NIVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US) among others in the AI supercomputer market.

Processors/Compute in the AI supercomputer market to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



AI models are typically very large and complex, and they require a lot of compute power to train and run. AI supercomputers often have thousands of GPUs (graphics processing units) or even CPUs (central processing units) to provide the necessary compute power. A processor is specially designed to provide the computational power needed to train and run AI models, it also aids in speeding up AI inference which helps the AI model to make predictions on new data.

AI supercomputers use parallel processing to train and run AI models. This means that the AI model is divided into smaller pieces and each piece is processed by a separate processor. This allows AI models to be trained and run much faster. Overall, processors/compute are essential for AI supercomputers because they allow them to train and run large and complex AI models.

Market for commercial application in the AI supercomputer market to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



AI supercomputers enable businesses to gain a competitive edge by harnessing the power of AI and high-performance computing for data analysis, predictive modeling, and decision-making. They facilitate innovation, cost reduction, and the development of data-driven strategies, ultimately leading to improved business outcomes and customer satisfaction.



US is expected to hold the largest market size in North America region during the forecast period.



The US is expected to hold the largest share market size of the AI supercomputer market in North America during the forecast period. The growth of the AI supercomputer market in the country is primarily attributed by the combination of government initiatives, private sector investments, and academic research that drives the growth of AI supercomputers in the US.

The country has advanced AI technology, innovations, and initiatives necessary to evolve AI into robust solutions with innovative benefits. The US AI supercomputer market is also being driven by the private sector. Several US companies, such as (IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Google, are investing heavily in AI supercomputers to develop and deploy new AI products and services.

The report will provide insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increased application of AI supercomputers in the healthcare sector), restraints (High acquisition and maintenance costs), opportunities (Contribution of AI in development and deployment of autonomous vehicles), and challenges (Long development and deployment cycles) of the AI supercomputer market.

Product development /Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the AI supercomputer market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets; the report analyses the AI supercomputer market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI supercomputer market.

