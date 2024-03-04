Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size to grow by 19.52% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023, Rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices will drive market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market was valued at USD 8,811.09 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,435.17 million. The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size is estimated to grow by USD 28285.28 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 22.3% according to Technavio. To understand more about the information services market, View PDF sample

Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Vendors : 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., S.C. BITDEFENDER Srl, Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (BFSI, government, ICT, healthcare, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as AWS Cloud Security.

AO Kaspersky Lab: The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as Kaspersky Endpoint Security.

BlackBerry Ltd: The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as Cylance AI.

In today's digital landscape, where cyber threats loom large, organizations across the BFSI and fintech sectors face an unprecedented challenge to safeguard their sensitive data and infrastructure. The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity solutions. In response, innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are increasingly becoming the cornerstone of cybersecurity strategies.

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions leverage Natural Language Processing (NLP), Behavioral Biometrics, and ML algorithms to proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats. By analyzing vast datasets and patterns in real-time, these systems can detect anomalies and potential cyberattacks with unparalleled accuracy, bolstering defenses against malicious actors.

Within the realm of AI, Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) and Deep Learning (DL) play pivotal roles in enhancing cybersecurity measures. These advanced algorithms enable systems to autonomously adapt and learn from new cyber threats, continuously improving their efficacy over time. Moreover, AI hardware optimization ensures efficient processing of sensor data from diverse sources, including IoT devices and 5G networks.

As organizations transition towards cloud-based infrastructures, ensuring Cloud Security becomes paramount. AI-driven solutions provide comprehensive protection by monitoring network traffic, detecting vulnerabilities, and implementing preemptive measures to thwart cyber threats.

Wi-Fi 6 and endpoint security solutions further fortify defenses against potential breaches, while Unified Threat Management (UTM) platforms offer centralized oversight and control across diverse security measures. In addition, advancements in speech and vision recognition technologies enable enhanced surveillance and threat detection capabilities.

Leading cybersecurity firms like Wipro Limited are at the forefront of developing AI-driven solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses. By collaborating with regulatory bodies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and renowned think tanks like the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), these companies ensure compliance with evolving cybersecurity regulations and best practices.

One of the most critical applications of AI in cybersecurity lies in fraud detection and anti-fraud measures. By leveraging ML algorithms and neural networks, organizations can proactively identify and mitigate fraudulent activities, safeguarding financial assets and customer trust.

In conclusion, the convergence of AI and cybersecurity represents a paradigm shift in the battle against cyber threats. As adversaries evolve, embracing AI-driven solutions is imperative to stay ahead and safeguard critical assets in an increasingly digitized world.

