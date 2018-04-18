This technology enables image search in a wide variety of applications, such as e-commerce, ad network, autonomous vehicles, medical imaging, satellite imaging, biometrics, and security.

ZAC's intellectual property portfolio comprises over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23. ZAC's world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate in Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (Vice Provost of Research for Caltech), and Prof. Robert Buhrman (Fmr. Sr. Vice Provost of Research for Cornell).

Following an earlier angel investment, ZAC obtained funding from the State of Maryland (TEDCO).

For those interested, a demo may be arranged by appointment.

Contact:



Bijan Tadayon, PhD, JD

CEO, Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)

Tel.: 301-294-0434

BijanTadayon@ZAdvancedComputing.com

www.ZAdvancedComputing.com/our-team

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-breakthrough-3d-object-recognition-using-general-ai-from-any-direction-is-here-300631855.html

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zadvancedcomputing.com

