Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough: 3D Object Recognition using General-AI, from any Direction, Is Here

POTOMAC, Md., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), a software startup, has made technical and scientific breakthrough towards Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), where the various attributes and details of 3D (three dimensional) objects can be recognized from any view or angle, using its novel General-AI techniques. "With our superior approach, complex 3D objects can be recognized from any direction, using only a small number of training samples, based on our General-AI platform," said Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC. "You cannot do this with the Specific-AI techniques, such as Deep Neural Networks, even with an extremely large number of training samples. That's basically hitting the limits of the Specific-AI techniques," continued Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "For complex tasks, such as 3D image recognition, you need General-AI," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon. "This is the first demonstration of General-AI techniques, which is fairly similar to the ways humans learn and recognize," added Dr. Bijan Tadayon.
This technology enables image search in a wide variety of applications, such as e-commerce, ad network, autonomous vehicles, medical imaging, satellite imaging, biometrics, and security.
ZAC's intellectual property portfolio comprises over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.
ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23. ZAC's world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate in Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (Vice Provost of Research for Caltech), and Prof. Robert Buhrman (Fmr. Sr. Vice Provost of Research for Cornell).
Following an earlier angel investment, ZAC obtained funding from the State of Maryland (TEDCO).
For those interested, a demo may be arranged by appointment.
