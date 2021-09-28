Artificial Intelligence company EAIGLE rolls out a new proof of vaccination platform to give U.S. organizations greater health and safety protection

"We expect that a growing number of organizations will be applying vaccine mandates in order to protect their employees and visitors," said Hoss, EAIGLE's CEO.

"Our flexible and automated solution that's scalable, reliable and easy to implement will help organizations achieve that, while enabling them to adapt the solution to their evolving needs and shifts in the business landscape," Hoss added.

EAIGLE's Digital Vaccine Pass is a proof of vaccination platform that enables governments and organizations to verify vaccination status at scale. It's being launched as the U.S. government is making concerted efforts to reopen cities and businesses in the context of new COVID-19 threats, the latest being the Delta variant.

The pass empowers employees to upload their proof of vaccination online or scan it on-site at EAIGLE's wellness screening stations through a touchless and automated process, ensuring a smooth return to the workplace.

Vaccine mandates are poised to become more common in the workplace.

According to a new survey by Willis Towers Watson, the number of U.S. employers requiring workers to get vaccinated is expected to surge over the next several months, with over half (52%) of employers considering more vaccine mandate requirements in the workplace.

The survey has also found that more companies will be implementing financial incentives and expanding testing requirements as they update plans to reopen workplaces.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden imposed stringent new vaccine rules for federal workers, large employers, and health care staff in a bid to contain the latest surge of COVID-19 variants.

While the new requirements are expected to affect as many as 100 million Americans – close to two-thirds of the American workforce – the decision has intensified the debate over vaccines and personal liberty.

As the number of countries that are demanding vaccine mandates continues to increase, it remains a divisive issue in the U.S.

Ten states have provided a digital solution for storing proof of vaccination, including California and New York, while 21 have prohibited their use, including Tennessee, Texas and Florida, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

A CNN poll has revealed that people are split on the issue of vaccine mandates – 51% of those polled said that the mandates are an acceptable way to increase the vaccination rate while 49% have said that they are an unacceptable infringement on personal rights.

