Artificial intelligence in Aviation Market size to grow by USD 3.64 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing use of AI for quicker check-in and baggage screening in aviation industry to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in aviation market size is expected to grow by USD 3.64 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 43.13% during the forecast period. Increasing use of AI for quicker check-in and baggage screening in the aviation industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. AI is becoming increasingly common in the airline industry, increasingly being used to expedite check-in and baggage screening. Intrusion detection technology is often used as an AI system to actively differentiate between bags and people during airport check-in. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the artificial intelligence in aviation market: Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Airbus SE, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Iris Automation Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., MINDTITAN OU, Mphasis Ltd., Neurala Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Paladin AI, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Searidge Technologies, TAV Technologies, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 41.95% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trends

Growing recent developments related to AI in the aviation industry the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

The trend reflects the steady pace of progress, innovations, and new applications of AI technologies within the aviation industry. These developments surround a wide range of areas and use cases, driving the development of the market.

Keg Segments:

The software segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Aviation industry AI software includes a variety of advanced algorithms, applications, and platforms that use AI to improve flight operations. AI is used to design optimal routes, reduce fuel consumption, and improve flight efficiency using flight planning and optimization software.

Artificial Intelligence In Aviation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 41.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Airbus SE, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Iris Automation Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., MINDTITAN OU, Mphasis Ltd., Neurala Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Paladin AI, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Searidge Technologies, TAV Technologies, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

