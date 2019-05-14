Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Worth $38.2 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Type, Security Type, Technology (ML, NLP, and Context-Aware), Application (IAM, DLP, and UTM), End User, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2026 from USD 8.8 billion in 2019, at the highest CAGR of 23.3%. Major drivers for the market's growth are growing adoption of IoT and increasing number of connected devices, rising instances of cyber threat, growing concerns of data protection, and increasing vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to security threats. Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the AI in cybersecurity market include growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs, and increased use of social media for business functions. Major restraints for the market are inability of AI to stop zero-day and advanced threats, and rise in insider cyber threats. Limited number of cybersecurity and AI professionals, and lack of interoperability with existing information systems pose major challenges to the AI in cybersecurity market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220634996

Cloud-based deployment type for AI in cybersecurity to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Several businesses have already moved a part of their operations to the cloud, which has led security vendors to develop cloud-based solutions as the data to be protected is on the cloud. Migrating to the cloud has benefits such as enhanced flexibility, control, and scalability. Cloud deployment significantly reduces the capital investment that is required to implement cybersecurity solutions; this is among the major reasons for the increased demand for cloud-based cybersecurity from most enterprises.

Automotive and transportation to hold largest size of AI in cybersecurity market during forecast period

Of all the types of end users, automotive and transportation to hold the largest market size of the AI in cybersecurity market during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, Big Data poses a significant problem with connected car becoming more of a gadget than a purely physical product, constantly synced and updated. It now produces huge amounts of data. Combining machine learning with Big Data analytics presents an opportunity to make sense of the huge volumes of valuable data collected from vehicles, servers, and smart mobility services. Using machine learning, patterns of "normal" behavior can serve as baselines to identify anomalies from cyber threats and policy violations to vehicle and driver irregular behaviors.

North America is major contributor for AI in cybersecurity and is expected to hold largest market size in next 5 years

North America is among the major contributors to the AI in cybersecurity market, and the US accounted for the largest share of the market in North America in 2018. The global AI in cybersecurity market is dominated by North America as the region is an early adopter of AI. North America is an early adopter of innovative technologies as banks, government agencies, and financial institutes in this region face ever-increasing challenges related to cyber threats. Therefore, advanced technologies are implemented to manage the cyber security landscape. Moreover, several cybersecurity vendors are based in this region, thereby contributing to the growth of the AI in cybersecurity market in North America.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market"

68 – Tables

46 – Figures

229 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220634996

NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Darktrace (UK), Cylance Inc. (US), Vectra AI, Inc. (US), ThreatMetrix Inc. (US), Securonix Inc. (US), Sift Science (US), Acalvio Technologies (US), SparkCognition Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US), and Symantec Corporation (US) are a few major players in the AI in cybersecurity market

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/artificial-intelligence-security-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets