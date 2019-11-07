Artificial intelligence in Fashion Markets: Apparel, Accessories, and Beauty & Cosmetics - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Fashion Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search & Discovery, and CRM), Deployment Mode, Category, (Apparel, Accessories, and Beauty & Cosmetics), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI in Fashion Market is Expected to Grow from USD 228 Million in 2019 to USD 1,260 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.8%.

Customer's demand for a personalized experience to drive the adoption of AI in fashion across end-users



Major growth factors for the market include increasing need for inventory management, customer's demand for a personalized experience, and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry. However, integration with the legacy system would limit market growth.



Fashion designer end-user segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on end-user, AI in the fashion market is divided into fashion designers and fashion stores. Fashion stores comprise online and offline brand stores. Popular fashion designers are using AI solutions to have an in-depth understanding of people, culture, and their anthropological aspect to bring new designs to the market.

Moreover, with the help of AI system designers can listen to social media's trending gossips on current fashion inclination, colors, patterns, and styles that help them launch new products as per market demand. The companies such as Amazon and Glitch have launched an AI-powered solution that can curate current fashion data and design new stylish clothing similar to human designs. The designers such as Falguni and Shane Peacock are using AI-powered solutions to introduce their latest collection designed by AI solutions.



Cloud deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period



Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of AI in the fashion industry and have started deploying them as per their needs including inventory management, designing, manufacturing, and sales and marketing. Most of the SMEs are adopting SDKs, APIs, and ML models that can be easily deployed on the cloud and does not need infrastructure in the premises. Due to ease of use and low-cost SMEs are moving on cloud deployment compared to on-premises.



AI in the fashion market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth in the APAC market is attributed to the significant growth potential, increasing social media adoption, and rising digitalization with an increasing need to remain globally competitive. Furthermore, the inclination of APAC countries toward emerging technologies such as 3G and 4G is also expected to fuel the growth of the AI in the fashion market.



However, the lack of technological awareness, privacy issues, and limited technical expertise in advanced technologies remain significant hurdles in the AI in fashion adoption across the region. The cloud-based AI in fashions presents an optimal solution for these countries by minimizing integration complexities and installation costs.

The AI in fashion market comprises major solution providers such as



Adobe

AWS

Catchoom

Facebook

Findmine

Google

Heuritech

Huawei

IBM

Intelistyle

Lily AI

Microsoft

Mode.AI

Oracle

Pttrns.AI

SAP

Stitch Fix

Syte

Vue.AI

Wide Eyes

