Artificial Organs Global Market Forecast to 2023 - Market Projected to Reach $21 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

According to this research's latest report, titled Artificial Organs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023, the global artificial organs market reached a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2017.

Owing to the below factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 21 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during 2018-2023.

Rapidly ageing global population and a subsequent increase in the number of people suffering from organ failures represent the key factors driving the artificial organs market. Frequent road accidents and injuries leading to amputations coupled with growing public awareness about advancements in the medical technology have resulted in the demand for artificial organs.



On the other hand, high implantation cost and limited surgical expertise in most regions are expected to restrain the growth of the market. However, the unavailability and scarcity of organ donors at the time of requirement has encouraged the development of artificial organs technology across the globe.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type including artificial kidney, artificial heart, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas. Amongst these, artificial kidney represents the largest product type.



On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abiomed, Inc., Heartware International, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Cochlear Limited.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Artificial Organs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Research and Development

5.7.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.7.4 Manufacturing

5.7.5 Marketing

5.7.6 Distribution

5.7.7 End-Use

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Artificial Kidney

6.2 Artificial Heart

6.3 Artificial Pancreas

6.4 Cochlear Implants

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Profiles of Key Players

8.3.1 Abiomed, Inc.

8.3.1.1 Company Overview

8.3.1.2 Description

8.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.1.4 Financials

8.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.2 Heartware International, Inc.

8.3.2.1 Company Overview

8.3.2.2 Description

8.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.2.4 Financials

8.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

8.3.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.3.2 Description

8.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.3.4 Financials

8.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3.4.1 Company Overview

8.3.4.2 Description

8.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.4.4 Financials

8.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 Cochlear Limited

8.3.5.1 Company Overview

8.3.5.2 Description

8.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.5.4 Financials

8.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis



