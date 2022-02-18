Artificial Pancreas Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America| Rising Global Burden of Diabetes to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our artificial pancreas market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising global burden of diabetes, favorable regulations, and guidelines, and the rising geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of the artificial pancreas will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Threshold Suspend Device



Non-threshold Suspend Device



Control To Range System



Control To Target System

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial pancreas in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increase in technological advances and a high incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes will facilitate the artificial pancreas market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the artificial pancreas market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the artificial pancreas market during the forecast period.

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial pancreas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial pancreas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial pancreas market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial pancreas market vendors

Artificial Pancreas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 450.95 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Admetsys Corp., Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Defymed SAS, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corp., Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

