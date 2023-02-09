Artificial pancreas market size expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.15% : A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial pancreas market size is estimated to grow by USD 450.95 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026
Artificial pancreas market - Five forces
The global artificial pancreas market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers– 

  • Bargaining power of buyers 
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of Substitutes
Artificial pancreas market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Artificial pancreas market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (threshold suspend device, non-threshold suspend device, control to range system, and control to target system). 

  • The threshold suspend device segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Threshold suspend refers to a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) enabled feature that can automatically stop insulin delivery when the sensor value reaches or falls below a pre-set threshold. This feature has increased the demand for threshold suspend device systems among diabetic patients. Therefore, the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global artificial pancreas market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial pancreas market.

  • North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the artificial pancreas market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. Technological advances and a high incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes will drive the artificial pancreas market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Artificial pancreas marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rising global burden of diabetes is driving the market growth.
  • Diabetes occurs when the body cannot use insulin effectively or when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin.
  • The global burden of diabetes is rising rapidly. Factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and rapid urbanization are some of the main factors contributing to the rise in the incidence of diabetes.
  • Countries with a large population, such as China and India, have a higher incidence of diabetes due to an increase in obesity levels and urbanization.
  • Moreover, the incidence of diabetes is higher among the elderly population.
  • Thus, the increasing incidence of diabetes is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increase in awareness programs for diabetes is a key trend in the market.
  • Many organizations are spreading awareness about diabetes and generating insights for product development are organizing summits.
  • For instance, the European Foundation for the Study of Diabetes (EFSD) aims at spreading awareness about type 1 diabetes.
  • Such initiatives provide participants with information about various tools and daily routine activities for diabetes prevention, management, and control.
  • This will fuel the demand for artificial pancreas among diabetic patients, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Stringent regulatory framework will challenge the artificial pancreas market growth during the forecast period.
  • The regulations focus on deploying robust surveillance systems, enhancing post-market regulations, strengthening the regulatory process, and improving the monitoring of devices.
  • Vendors need to undergo stringent post-market approvals prior to the launch of a product.
  • For instance, the US FDA has categorized diabetes care management devices, such as insulin pumps, infusion sets, and insulin bolus, under the Class II category. Failure to adhere to regulations can lead to product recalls.
  • Therefore, the stringent regulatory scenario can hamper the artificial pancreas market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this artificial pancreas market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial pancreas market between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the artificial pancreas market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the artificial pancreas market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial pancreas market vendors

Artificial Pancreas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 450.95 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

18.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Admetsys Corp., Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Defymed SAS, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corp., Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

