Artificial Sweetener Market to increase by USD 2.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial sweetener market size is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is notably driving the artificial sweetener market. However, factors such as the potential negative health effects of artificial sweeteners may impede market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Sweetener Market 2023-2027

The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is driving the growth of the global artificial sweetener market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity worldwide has led to a growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners such as saccharin, sucralose, and neotame. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, approximately 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, with most cases found in low and middle-income countries. As the number of diabetic patients increases, the use of low-calorie sweeteners is also on the rise. Meanwhile, obesity levels have nearly tripled since 1975. Therefore, the global artificial sweetener market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by application (Food and beverages, Direct sales, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), type (Aspartame, Neotame, Sucralose, Acesulfame-K, and Saccharin), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sugar-free foods and beverages comprise a broad range of products devoid of sugar and contain artificial sweeteners, which add a sweet taste to them. Different food and beverage companies deliver and encourage sugar-free diet beverages to draw the attention of more health-conscious consumers. For instance, PepsiCo offers its Pepsi diet, which contains no sugar or carbohydrates and is advertised as a light and refreshing drink suitable for diet-conscious consumers. Such product offerings are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The artificial sweetener market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., GLG Life Tech Corp., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., INFINITY ADDITIVES AND FOODS, Ingredion Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MANUS BIO, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Roquette Freres SA, Sunwin Stevia International Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS, Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Whole Earth Brands Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Challenge

The potential negative health effects of artificial sweeteners are a significant challenge for the growth of the global artificial sweetener market.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The food sweetener market share in Mexico is expected to increase to USD 84.21 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%. This report extensively covers the food sweetener market in Mexico segmentation by application (food, beverage, and others) and type (high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners). The growing demand for organic food sweeteners is one of the key drivers supporting Mexico's food sweetener market growth.

The food sweetener market share is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% and reach an estimated value of USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the food sweetener market is the multiple applications of sugar substitutes.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio