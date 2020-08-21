Artificial Turf Installation Transforms Goodyear Backyard

Always Green Turf recently installed 1,600 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's TigerTurf Everglade Spring Light in a home in Goodyear, Arizona. Everglade Spring Light features a dual coloring of field green and lime green with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.50 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for light to moderate foot traffic and drains at a rate of approximately 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Always Green Turf's client was seeking artificial turf for their backyard because they wanted a pet-friendly and low maintenance landscaping solution that was durable enough to withstand their dogs and any entertaining. Everglade Spring Light provides a vibrant and lush appearance that beautifully complements their swimming pool, creating a gorgeous backyard oasis. It's also a cost-effective option that would start them on the path to saving money and seeing a quick ROI.

Always Green Turf has proudly served Southern California for the past ten years, and they have recently expanded into the Phoenix area. Their expert team members have years of proven experience in landscape architecture and design, so they do everything from removing your existing grass to installing a stone base layer and creating synthetic grass landscaping that looks completely natural. It can be tough to maintain a green exterior living in the valley of the sun, but Always Green Turf's installations ensure that your home looks lush through every day of the year.

Always Green Turf AZ is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for August 2020.

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.