Evergreen Synthetic Grass Beautifies Florida Pool Deck

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As more homeowners look for ways to simplify upkeep without sacrificing curb appeal, synthetic grass has become a popular choice for creating lush, low-maintenance outdoor spaces. In Winter Garden, FL, one family partnered with Creative Ground Works, Inc. to elevate their backyard and pool deck with a combination of stunning synthetic turf and a flagstone paver walkway. The result is a clean, modern landscape that looks vibrant year-round, stands up to their pets' daily play, and turns their outdoor area into a relaxing retreat built to last.

Creative Ground Works recently installed 465 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Riviera Pro artificial grass in a home in Winter Garden, Florida. Everlast Riviera Pro features a dual coloring of field green and lime green with tan and green thatch, and it has a lush pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 70-ounce face weight, it's ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic, making it perfect for high-traffic areas like pool decks and pet areas. The state-of-the-art 3D "M" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and durability while creating a hyper-realistic appearance. Riviera Pro is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

For this Winter Garden project, Creative Ground Works installed synthetic grass alongside the pool deck, carefully fitting it around a path of uniquely shaped flagstone pavers that connect the back patio to a raised deck. Each stone was placed before the synthetic turf was carefully laid out and hand cut to fit perfectly around it, a slow and detailed process that made the whole space look neat yet organic and natural. Since the homeowners have pets, the team also made sure their new artificial grass would be durable and easy to maintain. The finished yard blends the warm look of stone with the soft, green feel of grass, creating a pet-friendly outdoor space that's simple, practical, and beautiful.

Creative Ground Works proudly offers comprehensive landscaping services to greater Central Florida residents. With background experience in landscaping and swimming pool construction, co-founders Ryan and Joel created Creative Ground Works in 2019 and began to help swimming pool builders complete the rest of the backyard landscaping once the pools were installed. They perform everything from irrigation and lighting installation to natural landscaping, artificial turf installation, and fencing.

Creative Ground Works, Inc.:

Creative Ground Works specializes in landscape contractor services for Apopka, FL, and all of the greater Central Florida region. The company was formed in 2019, and it takes pride in providing customers with five-star quality services, including landscape design, pavers, synthetic turf installation, and much more. You can learn more about Creative Ground Works by visiting their website at https:// creativegroundworksinc.com or their Instagram ( @creativegroundworks ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

