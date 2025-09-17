Artis of Lakeview and Senior Helpers Team Up for BBQ Bash Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artis of Lakeview, a premier assisted living and memory care community, is proud to partner with Senior Helpers, a trusted leader in in-home senior care, to host BBQ Bash!, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association. The event will be held on Friday, September 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3535 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60657.

The BBQ Bash reflects Artis' mission of creating meaningful connections, joyful experiences, and compassionate support for older adults living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. By collaborating with Senior Helpers, Artis extends this mission beyond its walls—bringing together families, neighbors, and partners to raise awareness and critical funds for the Alzheimer's Association.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of delicious BBQ, live music, games, and fundraising activities designed to celebrate community while supporting families impacted by Alzheimer's.

Highlights of the day include:

Silent Auction featuring Veteran Artwork : Original pieces created and donated by local veterans.

: Original pieces created and donated by local veterans. Cake Walk for Alzheimer's : Cakes generously provided by local bakeries, families, and community partners.

: Cakes generously provided by local bakeries, families, and community partners. Live Entertainment: Music from Ricky Liontones, a local musician and Senior Helpers team member whose personal connection to dementia care makes the performance especially meaningful.

"At Artis of Lakeview, we are dedicated to empowering seniors and supporting families through purposeful living and personalized care," said Curtis Dorgan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Artis of Lakeview. "Partnering with Senior Helpers on this event allows us to further our mission—building community, raising awareness, and contributing to the fight against Alzheimer's."

"Senior Helpers and Artis share a commitment to compassionate care," added Grace Furio, Director of Operations at Senior Helpers. "This BBQ Bash is a wonderful example of what we can accomplish together—uniting our community, celebrating families, and raising vital funds for the Alzheimer's Association."

The BBQ Bash also serves as a lead-up to the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® on October 4th in Chicago, where both Senior Helpers and Artis of Lakeview teams will proudly participate.

Event Details:

What: BBQ Bash Fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association

BBQ Bash Fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association When: Friday, September 19 , 12:00–4:00 p.m.

, 12:00–4:00 p.m. Where: 3535 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

3535 N. Ashland Ave., 60657 Suggested Donation: $10 for a plated BBQ meal

For more information about the event, please contact Curtis Dorgan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Artis of Lakeview, or Pauline Johnson, Client Services Manager at Senior Helpers, at 708-336-1676 or [email protected].

SOURCE Senior Helpers