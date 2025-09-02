Senior Helpers East San Diego Hosts Veteran Benefits Presentation

Discover the Care You've Earned: Homemaker & Home Health Aide Care Benefit

SANTEE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers East San Diego, a leading in-home, non-medical care provider, is sponsoring a special benefits presentation for veterans. The event is designed to help veterans, their families, and their caregivers understand and access the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Homemaker & Home Health Aide Care benefit.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Lantern Crest Senior Living, located at 300 Lantern Crest Way, Santee, CA 92071.

The presentation will feature Crystal Nunley, MSW, LCSW, a Program Director and Senior Social Worker with the VA. She will provide an in-depth overview of the benefit, which is designed to help veterans stay safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes. Attendees will learn how to access these benefits and the impact they can have on improving quality of life.

The event is free and open to all veterans, their family members, caregivers, and community partners. This is a great opportunity to connect with experts, ask questions, and explore valuable resources. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please contact Amy Duell at (619) 900-1982 or [email protected].

About Senior Helpers® and Senior Helpers East San Diego

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Locally owned Senior Helpers East San Diego is proud to serve the needs of seniors and their families in San Diego and surrounding areas, including La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Miramar, Mira Mesa, Lakeside, Rancho San Diego, and more. Learn more by visiting seniorhelpers.com/ca/san-diego-east/

Amy Duell

[email protected]

619-900-1982

