Artis Stevens Named New President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

As the first Black CEO to lead the organization in its 116-year history, Stevens brings 25 years of leadership in the positive youth development sector. With a diverse background in bridging innovative marketing, fundraising and program strategies, Stevens has generated awareness and revenue to drive greater impact for youth, families, and communities in need. His passion for building purpose-driven brands and cultivating boards and talent has inspired partnerships with more than 60 of the most well-known brands in the country.

"One of the most important parts of my life is empowering young people to be the change they want to see in the world."

"We thank Pam Iorio for her commitment and dedication in building a strong foundation for our organization," said Ken Burdick, Board Chair, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Pam was instrumental in establishing a 5-year strategic plan focused on innovative technology solutions, new funding opportunities and brand transformation. As we look to the future, we know Artis has the expertise-- and passion--to lead this organization and defend the potential of youth across the country."

Stevens has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of National 4-H Council since 2014, leading the organization's brand positioning, alumni and marketing campaigns, digital transformation and local engagement efforts. He has also been responsible for driving revenue across the organization's e-commerce and digital platforms - doubling fundraising pipelines and significantly increasing 4-H's digital footprint to more than one million alumni and supporters.

"One of the most important parts of my life has been the opportunity to lead purpose-driven work and empowering young people to be the change they want to see in the world," said Artis Stevens, incoming CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "I've grown up in youth development and know first-hand the life-changing impact mentorship can have on one's life and I have dedicated my career to bringing these types of experiences to all young people," added Stevens. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this amazing organization and continue the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America."

"With the selection of Artis Stevens as the next CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, I see a very bright future for our mission. Artis brings a wealth of non-profit experience, a passion for helping young people, and an open and authentic style that fosters respect and trust," said Pam Iorio, current President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

"Artis is a charismatic, visionary leader whose contributions to transforming the 4-H brand and advancing the field of positive youth development have been extraordinary," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president & CEO, National 4-H Council. "I am thrilled that Artis will continue his commitment to young people in this new role and I am confident his leadership will have a tremendous positive impact on BBBSA and America's youth."

Before joining 4-H, Stevens served as national Vice President, Marketing, Strategy & Operations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) where his most notable accomplishment was spearheading BGCA's most impactful brand awareness and fundraising campaign launch to date – Great Futures Start Here.

During Stevens' tenure at National 4-H Council and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, his ability to reimagine organizations and marketing and fundraising streams has contributed to more than $100 million raised, $150 million in media and has transformed local engagement across the two national youth organizations.

Stevens has been recognized across non-profit and marketing industries as a proven visionary leader and strategist in revitalizing non-profit brands. He was named American Marketing Association Foundation's (AMAF) 2018 National Nonprofit Marketer of the Year, the highest honor bestowed by the AMA/AMAF on non-profit marketing professionals. Stevens was recognized for his leadership in revitalizing 4-H's 100-year-old brand image.

Stevens will start his new role in January. Stevens and his wife, Erica, are the proud parents of two daughters and actively serve in their community. Stevens serves as Board Director of Friends School of Atlanta, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and an engaged alumnus of the University of Georgia.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 236 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Related Links

https://www.bbbs.org

