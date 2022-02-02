Artisan Ice Cream Market to Experience USD 4.74 billion Growth as per Technavio's Market Analysis

Study Period 2022-2026 Base Year 2021 Growth Difference USD 4.74 billion CAGR 4.96% Largest Market APAC YOY 3.92%

Artinci Artisanal, Bi-Rite Creamery, and General Mills Inc. among Key Vendors in the artisan ice cream market

Artinci Artisanal, Bi-Rite Creamery, General Mills Inc., Gracies Ice Cream, High Road Craft Brands, ROGUEICECREAM, The Saffron Ice Cream Co., Toscanini, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream LLC, among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the artisan ice cream market. The offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Artinci Artisanal - The company offers vegan milk ice creams with jaggery.

The company offers vegan milk ice creams with jaggery. Bi-Rite Creamery - The company offers artisan ice cream under the brand name of Creamery.

The company offers artisan ice cream under the brand name of Creamery. General Mills Inc . - The company offers ice cream products under the brand name of Haagen Dazs.

APAC to be the largest market of the artisan ice cream market

APAC will be the largest market during the forecast period, and it will account for 31% of the market's growth. The key countries in the region are expected to be artisan ice cream market. Moreover, the market growth rate in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Offline segment will generate highest revenue for the artisan ice cream market

The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Industrial and commercial users prefer the offline distribution channel as they have highly customized and bulk product requirements. Players expand their product portfolios in the global, regional, and local markets to increase sales through offline channels. The rising number of specialty stores that offer dairy products will aid in increasing the sale of artisan ice cream products through this distribution channel.

Launch of new products to drive artisan ice cream market

The launch of new products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the artisan ice cream market. The successful launch of new products helps in increasing the revenue flow and market shares of vendors. For instance, Havmor Ice Cream Company Pvt. Ltd. has launched a range of artisanal ice cream, #MOR2GO. It is the first of its kind in the ice cream category, with an exclusive range of ice cream options placed in temperature-barrier packaging.

Rising number of lactose-intolerant people globally to challenge artisan ice cream market

One of the major challenges in the artisan ice cream market is the rising number of lactose-intolerant people globally. Lactose intolerant people are unable to digest lactose, a type of sugar found in milk and other dairy products, including ice creams. This is primarily due to the shortage of lactase enzymes that are needed to break down lactose into simpler forms, such as glucose and galactose. The number of lactose-intolerant people is rising each year. Thus, many consumers opt for lactose-free products due to their health benefits. This, in turn, can impact the demand for artisan ice cream.

