Artisight Receives Prestigious CHIME Innovation Award with Partner Guthrie Clinic

News provided by

Artisight

13 Nov, 2023, 08:11 ET

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives recognizes program that utilizes AI-powered Smart Hospital Platform to transform care delivery.

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisight, Inc., a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination solutions, has been honored with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Innovator of the Year Award alongside partner Guthrie Clinic. The award, presented Nov. 10 at CHIME's Fall Conference opening ceremony, recognizes demonstrated value through creative application of technology.

Artisight and Guthrie Clinic were recognized for the implementation of an AI-driven remote nursing solution and virtual command center to improve care delivery. The honor marks the first time a health system and technology partner have received the award jointly.

"When implementing a new healthcare technology, it's essential not only to understand your current use case, but also to have a clear vision of where you are going," said Terri Couts, chief digital officer and SVP at Guthrie Clinic. "With Artisight, we have a partner who can offer a comprehensive solution to the challenges we are facing. We've been able to seamlessly adopt this innovative technology to the benefit of our staff, patients and the hospital overall."

Guthrie Clinic serves a vast 9,000 square mile region spanning rural parts of New York and Pennsylvania. Ensuring consistent access across this expansive area presents challenges, which the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated amid workforce reductions and recruiting difficulties. To confront these obstacles, Guthrie Clinic collaborated with Artisight to launch the Pulse Center –– an advanced remote nursing program with a virtual command hub. This pioneering approach:

  • Reduced nurse turnover from 25% to 13%
  • Yielded $7 million in cost savings to date
  • Reduced the amount of time nurses spend on administrative tasks by more than 30 minutes per shift
  • Increased nurse job satisfaction

Additionally, Artisight's technology has allowed Guthrie to deliver the right level of care to patients at the right time, no matter where they are located.

"Artisight's work with Guthrie illustrates the impact of true collaboration," said Stephanie Lahr, MD, president of Artisight. "Together, our organizations formulated a strategy that prioritized addressing Guthrie's immediate issues promptly, and we worked together to train our platform to develop algorithms that address those needs. We're proud to be recognized by CHIME for a program that alleviates nurse burnout and increases patient satisfaction."

In addition to this latest accolade, the collaboration has gained industry recognition including the 2023 ECRI Health Technology Excellence Award for AI-driven remote monitoring and Modern Healthcare's Top 2023 Innovators Award.

About Guthrie Clinic

Guthrie is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system designed to offer patients a full spectrum of health services incorporating primary care, complex specialty care, behavioral health services, surgical services, inpatient care, durable medical equipment services, home health, long-term care, palliative care and hospice care. Guthrie Clinic serves a primarily rural community that covers 9,000 square miles in portions of New York and Pennsylvania.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

Media Contact
Amendola for Artisight
Kim Mohr
949-322-3733
[email protected]

SOURCE Artisight

Also from this source

Avidex and Artisight Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Virtual Care in Hospitals

Avidex and Artisight Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Virtual Care in Hospitals

Avidex, a leading provider of audiovisual and interactive patient care solutions, and Artisight, a smart hospital platform powered by...
Artisight Powers Care Transformation at WellSpan Health with AI-Driven Smart Hospital Platform

Artisight Powers Care Transformation at WellSpan Health with AI-Driven Smart Hospital Platform

Artisight, Inc., a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.