Artisight Receives Prestigious CHIME Innovation Award with Partner Guthrie Clinic

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives recognizes program that utilizes AI-powered Smart Hospital Platform to transform care delivery.

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisight, Inc., a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination solutions, has been honored with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Innovator of the Year Award alongside partner Guthrie Clinic. The award, presented Nov. 10 at CHIME's Fall Conference opening ceremony, recognizes demonstrated value through creative application of technology.

Artisight and Guthrie Clinic were recognized for the implementation of an AI-driven remote nursing solution and virtual command center to improve care delivery. The honor marks the first time a health system and technology partner have received the award jointly.

"When implementing a new healthcare technology, it's essential not only to understand your current use case, but also to have a clear vision of where you are going," said Terri Couts, chief digital officer and SVP at Guthrie Clinic. "With Artisight, we have a partner who can offer a comprehensive solution to the challenges we are facing. We've been able to seamlessly adopt this innovative technology to the benefit of our staff, patients and the hospital overall."

Guthrie Clinic serves a vast 9,000 square mile region spanning rural parts of New York and Pennsylvania. Ensuring consistent access across this expansive area presents challenges, which the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated amid workforce reductions and recruiting difficulties. To confront these obstacles, Guthrie Clinic collaborated with Artisight to launch the Pulse Center –– an advanced remote nursing program with a virtual command hub. This pioneering approach:

Reduced nurse turnover from 25% to 13%

Yielded $7 million in cost savings to date

in cost savings to date Reduced the amount of time nurses spend on administrative tasks by more than 30 minutes per shift

Increased nurse job satisfaction

Additionally, Artisight's technology has allowed Guthrie to deliver the right level of care to patients at the right time, no matter where they are located.

"Artisight's work with Guthrie illustrates the impact of true collaboration," said Stephanie Lahr, MD, president of Artisight. "Together, our organizations formulated a strategy that prioritized addressing Guthrie's immediate issues promptly, and we worked together to train our platform to develop algorithms that address those needs. We're proud to be recognized by CHIME for a program that alleviates nurse burnout and increases patient satisfaction."

In addition to this latest accolade, the collaboration has gained industry recognition including the 2023 ECRI Health Technology Excellence Award for AI-driven remote monitoring and Modern Healthcare's Top 2023 Innovators Award.

About Guthrie Clinic

Guthrie is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system designed to offer patients a full spectrum of health services incorporating primary care, complex specialty care, behavioral health services, surgical services, inpatient care, durable medical equipment services, home health, long-term care, palliative care and hospice care. Guthrie Clinic serves a primarily rural community that covers 9,000 square miles in portions of New York and Pennsylvania.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

Media Contact

Amendola for Artisight

Kim Mohr

949-322-3733

[email protected]

SOURCE Artisight