Artisight Selected for Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Invite-only initiative brings Artisight's Smart Hospital Platform technology to the Microsoft ecosystem, while empowering the company with expert technology and commercial development resources.

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisight, Inc., a Smart Hospital Platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to enable virtual care models, quality improvement, and care coordination solutions, today announced that it has been selected to participate in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The program provides Artisight access to exclusive resources, commercial development support, and Microsoft Azure cloud and AI teams to scale the company's award-winning technology throughout the Microsoft ecosystem.

Participation in the Pegasus Program will augment Artisight's internal capabilities by providing the company with access to key business resources. The collaboration will help Artisight develop future capabilities within the Microsoft ecosystem, bolster its already robust technical team, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Artisight's Smart Hospital Platform is built on a foundation of AI-enabled sensors that facilitate computer vision, voice recognition, vital sign monitoring, indoor positioning capabilities, and both operational and clinical prediction engines. The platform's hybrid cloud and edge architecture and adherence to dozens of robust integration standards streamline safe patient care and reduce clinician burnout. The hardware-agnostic platform can be used with any electronic health record system and adapts seamlessly into existing clinical workflows to enable rapid adoption by clinicians and administrators.

"Joining the Pegasus Program provides a unique opportunity for Artisight to scale its solutions to a network of health systems that leverage a Microsoft ecosystem optimized for artificial intelligence," said Artisight Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Gostine, M.D., MBA. "Our selection for this program signals the completion of a deep technical validation process by Microsoft's industry experts. We couldn't have asked for a more valued endorsement or a better partner when it comes to both healthcare and artificial intelligence."

As a member of the Pegasus Program, Artisight will receive top-tier support for accelerating its adoption in the healthcare industry. Pegasus enables participants to expand their prospective client networks with Microsoft's solutions architects and sales teams while accessing industry-leading cloud and AI services.

"Artisight was selected for Pegasus because of their ability to address the key challenges facing providers," said Sally Ann Frank, Worldwide Lead at Microsoft for Startups. "They help reduce administrative burdens and staff overtime, while helping to prevent patient falls and improving patient outcomes. We are eager to support their ongoing growth, enabling them to deliver value to both providers and patients."

In February, Artisight announced a systemwide expansion of its collaboration with WellSpan Health, to include remote nursing, remote observation, and AI services to over 1,000 total beds across the WellSpan Health system. And earlier this year, the company confirmed that it raised $42 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round including new strategic and client health system investors, as well as full participation from Series A investors, including chipmaker NVIDIA (NVDA).

To learn more, visit artisight.com.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

